Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi hosting Disaster Leadership...

Mississippi hosting Disaster Leadership Conference in Biloxi

By: Frank Corder - November 11, 2025

Commissioner Mike Chaney at the Commissioner's Roundtable this morning during the NAIC Summer National Meeting in Chicago, August 2024 (Photo from MID on Facebook)

  • The conference is intended to be interactive and informative as leaders from across the South come together to strengthen connections and prepare for the next natural catastrophe.

Mississippi is hosting a Disaster Leadership Conference this week as attendees seek to explore how local, state, and federal agencies can better work together when delivering quick, effective assistance in their communities.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, is being put on by the Departments of Insurance from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The conference is intended to be interactive and informative as leaders from across the South come together to strengthen the connection between local officials, emergency managers, the insurance industry, and state and federal agencies.

Event sessions will focus on how to assess, plan, and prepare for disaster events using proven tools and resources as well as explore risk management strategies that increase community resilience. Attendees will review best practices for disaster communication that save lives and reduce damage and gain insights into programs that help build more resilient properties and communities.

In addition, the conference will focus on understanding how damage assessments and recovery efforts can be improved through interagency collaboration while hearing firsthand from officials who have led their communities through disasters.

Speakers at the Coast conference include Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, MID’s Director of Property and Casualty Rating Andy Case, Senior Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Moody’s Matthew Nielsen, and Commissioners of Insurance for Alabama and Louisiana Mark Fowler and Tim Temple, respectively, among others.

A local government panel is being held at the conference where Mississippi Mayors Will Hill of Louisville and Chip Johnson of Hernando will join Orange Beach, Florida Mayor Tony Kennon to discuss first-hand accounts, key lessons learned, and information they wish they would have had when shepherding their communities through a natural catastrophe experience.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 10, 2025

U.S. Supreme Court to decide Mississippi’s post-election mail-in ballot case
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 6, 2025

Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative, now with over 525 member organizations, hosts first healthcare conference
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 6, 2025

Duff Center dedicated on campus of Mississippi State University
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
November 11, 2025

Magnolia Mornings: November 11, 2025