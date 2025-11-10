Skip to content
Mississippians advised not to burn outside as cold weather moves across state

By: Jeremy Pittari - November 10, 2025

  • Low humidity and windy conditions cited as causes of concern that could lead to wildfires.

Residents in Mississippi are advised against setting outdoor fires to lower the risk of starting a wildfire as cold weather makes its way across the state. 

The warning was issued in relation to the low humidity and gusty conditions that rolled in Monday morning as part of an arctic blast. 

“We are urging all Mississippians to voluntarily stop all plans of outdoor burning on Monday due to conditions that are highly favorable for rapid wildfire spread,” the Mississippi Forestry Commission shared on it website.

Since the majority of wildfires (9 out of 10) are caused by people burning outside, the commission is asking Mississippians to avoid burning vegetative or other debris, and cancel any plans to light bonfires, campfires, burn barrels and fire pits.

The lower humidity levels combined with the windy conditions brought on by the arctic blast can allow any outside fire to spread quickly. As such, those factors were cited as major reasons leading the commission to issue the warning. 

Mississippi’s Forestry Commission watches over about 20 million acres of forestry in the state and is responsible for fighting wildfires when they occur. In addition to posing a danger to homes and communities, wildfires pose risks to the wildlife that depend on forests. 

“Wildfires also wreak havoc on our natural environment, harming plants and animals and their habitat,” the commission stated. 

As conditions enter a potential hard freeze over Monday night into Tuesday, residents are also advised by other agencies to ensure people, pets and pipes are protected. 

