Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative, now with over 525 member organizations, hosts first healthcare conference

Conference sessions covered major policy and operational issues shaping Mississippi’s healthcare system today.

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative (MHC), formed in November 2024 to focus on providing sustainable solutions to challenges facing access to healthcare, hosted its first statewide conference in October.

The three-day event brought together more than 250 hospital executives, state policy leaders, Medicaid officials, health plan executives, physicians, and industry innovators to chart the future of healthcare in Mississippi.

Kent Nicaud, CEO of Memorial Hospital System and Chairman of the Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative, said he was very pleased with the turnout and participation at the conference.

“Our speakers gave great insights touching a wide variety of subjects of interest to our attendees, from the Affordable Care Act, to healthcare information technology, to rural health facility concerns,” Nicaud said.

Joining MHC for the conference was Governor Tate Reeves, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, Mississippi Medicaid Executive Director Cindy Bradshaw, lawmakers, and senior leaders from across the state’s hospital and health system community.

“The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative has been a tremendous partner in our shared mission to strengthen healthcare across our state,” said Governor Reeves. “Their leadership is helping ensure that Mississippians have greater access to the quality care they deserve. Together, we’re building a healthier, stronger Mississippi for generations to come.”

Conference sessions covered major policy and operational issues shaping Mississippi’s healthcare system today, including Medicaid operations and priorities, the impact of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) reform, and more

MHC noted that the event also included a Legislative Outlook panel with 13 members of the Mississippi Legislature, representing committees that influence healthcare policy, as well as a discussion with senior Division of Medicaid leadership on upcoming priorities for the program.

(Photo from Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative)

MHC is now comprised of more than 525 member organizations.

As previously reported, MHC grew out of discontent with the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA), which was once the primary statewide organization that provided healthcare representation for hospitals, wellness and healthcare networks before lawmakers.

While still in existence under new leadership, MHA member organizations began terminating their membership in Spring 2023 after it was revealed that their political action committee (PAC) tied to MHA, Friends of Mississippi Hospitals PAC, made a donation to the then Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Brandon Presley in the amount of $250,000 while also strongly endorsing the notion of expanding Medicaid. Both Presley and efforts to expand Medicaid were unsuccessful.

Members who left MHA, which include many of those now listed in MHC, did not comment as to whether or not the political donation impacted their decision to terminate their MHA membership.

MHC said the group looks forward to working with its members in 2026 to drive positive change in healthcare delivery and outcomes throughout all of Mississippi’s communities.