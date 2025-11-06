Magnolia Mornings: November 6, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Hyde-Smith introduces bill to allow direct-to-consumer meat and poultry sales

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) has joined Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R) in introducing legislation to create new opportunities for online direct-to-consumer meat and poultry sales for producers, processors, and small meat markets.

The Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transaction (DIRECT) Act would amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and the Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA) to allow for the interstate internet sales of certain state-inspected meat and poultry, while also preserving food safety standards.

By amending the retail exemption under federal meat and poultry inspection statutes, the legislation would allow processors and butchers or other retailers to sell normal retail quantities (300 lbs. of beef, 100 lbs. of pork, 27.5 lbs. of lamb) of state-inspected meat online to consumers across state lines. Because DIRECT Act sales are in e-commerce, sales would be traceable and could easily be recalled.

Hyde-Smith’s office said Mississippi is among 27 states with state meat and poultry inspection (MPI) programs approved of “at least equal to” standards set under the FMIA and PPIA, and subject to USDA Food Safety Inspection Service to ensure safety protocols are met. However, current law restricts the sale of meat and poultry processed at state-inspected facilities across state lines, even if state standards are “at least equal” to FMIA and PPIA standards.

2. Downtown Jackson Partners install six police-grade cameras

(Image from WJTV)

WJTV reports that “new high-tech security cameras are keeping watch across downtown Jackson.”

“Downtown Jackson Partners installed six police-grade cameras in key spots, including Smith Park, Capitol and Congress Streets and near Hal & Mal’s,” WJTV reported. “The goal is to help improve safety and deter crime. The cameras send live footage to law enforcement and Downtown Jackson Partners for real-time monitoring. Officials said the goal is to solve and stop crime.”

WJTV added, “Downtown Jackson Partners said more cameras will be added as part of their ongoing effort to make downtown Jackson a safer place to live, work and visit.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. As moderate Democrats inch toward reopening government, progressive Democrats want to keep up the fight

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attends a news conference about the government shutdown, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As The Hill reports, “Divisions are erupting among Senate Democrats over the government shutdown.”

“A group of moderate-leaning Democrats continue to meet with Republicans and have inched closer to a deal that would break the impasse. The possibility of such a deal is grating to a number of progressives who believe the election results send a message to them that now is not the time to quit fighting,” The Hill reported. “Roughly a dozen Democratic lawmakers involved in negotiations to find an off-ramp met Wednesday, with a full caucus meeting set for Thursday over lunch to plot out the road ahead. Those also come on the heels of a nearly three-hour meeting members had over lunch Tuesday.”

The Hill continued, “The ongoing nature of talks also raises the possibility of the chamber remaining in session past Thursday afternoon, when senators would normally wrap up work, for a rare Friday or weekend session to process a potential deal.”

2. FAA ordered 10% reduction in flights in ‘high traffic’ markets

According to the Washington Post, “The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it will reduce flight traffic by 10 percent in 40 ‘high traffic’ markets across the United States as part of an effort to ease pressure on air traffic controllers, who will miss another paycheck next week as the government shutdown enters its second month.”

“The reductions, slated to take effect Friday, will probably increase flight delays and cancellations. Further details about the affected markets will be announced Thursday, administration officials said,” WP reported. “The move is unprecedented and could affect cargo operations as well as commercial travelers. It also has the potential to scramble travel plans in the run-up to the busy Thanksgiving travel period, when record numbers of Americans are expected to be on the move.”

WP went on to report, “A 10 percent cut at a major hub like Chicago O’Hare International Airport, for example, could mean 121 fewer flights — or more than 14,500 fewer seats — a day, according to an estimate by Cirium, an aviation analytics data firm.”

Sports

1. MS Sports Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its Induction Class for 2026 on Wednesday. The inductees will be:

Glen Collins – Mississippi State legend and first-round NFL Draft pick

Louis Guy – Ole Miss All-SEC receiver and national champion

Michael Haddix – Record-setting Mississippi State running back

Bobby Halford – William Carey’s winningest baseball coach

Ronnie Mayers – Delta State’s legendary swimming coach and athletic director

Johnny Parker – Three-time Super Bowl–winning strength coach

Brittney Reese – Olympic gold medalist and world champion long jumper

The Class of 2026 will be officially enshrined during Induction Weekend, July 31–August 1, 2026.

2. USM women’s soccer coach resigns after 13 seasons

(Photo from USM Athletics)

Golden Eagle women’s soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare has resigned from his position as head coach at Southern Miss, the school announced Wednesday.

El-Zare has been the head coach since 2013, guiding the program for 13 seasons.

“We want to thank Coach El-Zare for his dedication and service to our soccer program and to the student-athletes he’s mentored throughout his tenure,” said Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain . “We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

USM Athletics said a national search for the next head coach of the Southern Miss women’s soccer program will begin immediately.

Markets & Business

1. Starbucks Workers United authorizes “open-ended strike”

CNBC reports that the Starbucks Workers United “has authorized an open-ended strike that could begin on Red Cup Day, one of the coffee chain’s biggest sales days of the year, the union announced Wednesday.”

“The union is preparing to strike in more than 25 cities if it doesn’t reach a collective bargaining agreement with Starbucks by Nov. 13, when Red Cup Day falls this year. The two parties have not been in active negotiations to reach a contract after talks between them fell apart late last year. Starbucks and the union entered into mediation in February, and hundreds of barista delegates voted down the economic package Starbucks proposed in April,” CNBC reported.

CNBC continued, “The strike authorization won 92% of votes, according to Starbucks Workers United. The union is pushing for improved hours, higher wages and the resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges levied against Starbucks.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Krispy Kreme “is retooling its distribution network to prioritize selling doughnuts through retailers like Walmart and Costco, according to its chief executive, as part of a turnaround effort launched in the aftermath of its split with McDonald’s.”

“The 88-year-old doughnut brand cut its tally of global points of access, or locations where its doughnuts are sold worldwide, by more than 6% in the third quarter. The company is making profitable growth its north star and shedding distribution points that have been underperforming, Chief Executive Josh Charlesworth said,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Krispy Kreme exited about 2,400 McDonald’s locations in the U.S. during the third quarter, the company said. The burger chain started selling Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts at some of its locations in late 2022, but the arrangement saddled the doughnut company with higher costs and operating challenges that led it to ax the deal last summer.”