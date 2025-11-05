Things to do in the Magnolia State in November 2025

Grab the family and enjoy Mississippi in the fall.

It’s for real y’all – it’s officially fall!

That crisp, cool air is ideal for outdoor events, and there are plenty of them all around the state this month. So, pull on a sweater, step into your boots, and enjoy the fall season!

There will be plenty of opportunities to shop, listen to music, and see some incredible lights. What are you waiting for? We’ll be looking for you!

NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL – November 7-9 – Jackson

Jackson proudly hosts the 82nd National Folk Festival this weekend, marking the first year of an unprecedented three-year residency in the heart of downtown.

This free, three-day celebration brings together 300 artists, musicians, dancers, and storytellers showcasing America’s rich cultural traditions, including blues, bluegrass, go-go music, and more.

Selected from 42 cities nationwide, Jackson becomes the first Mississippi city to host this prestigious festival, welcoming an anticipated 60,000 to 80,000 visitors in its inaugural year.

Experience the magic where Mississippi’s music heritage meets America’s diverse cultural tapestry, on downtown Jackson’s historic streets. Find the schedule of events and more information here.

CHIMNEYVILLE ARTS FESTIVAL – November 13-15 – Ridgeland

Make plans to attend the 49th Chimneyville Arts Festival.

This annual celebration showcases the incredible craftsmanship of artisans from Mississippi and beyond. Experience live demonstrations, shop unique handmade items, and explore the rich tradition of fine craft.

Whether you’re a long-time attendee or a first-time visitor, Chimneyville offers something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

Preview Night features live music from Bill Ellison, and our new Friday Sip N’ Shop will have live music from The Wild Flowers. Preview Day Tickets are $40 and General Admission Tickets are $10.

50 NIGHTS OF LIGHTS – November 8-January 1 – Cleveland

Once again, over one million lights will transform downtown Cleveland into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

Park your car and enjoy a stroll through the lights or simply drive through to see the magnificent display from the comfort of your vehicle.

Different specialty events will be held throughout the season. Check the website for more information.

CANTON CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – November 28-December 30 – Canton

The Canton Christmas Festival has become a favorite holiday event for families all around central Mississippi.

The entire town square is lit up with thousands of lights, along with music, firetruck, train, and carriage rides, children’s rides, and much more. And best of all, there are photo ops galore.

Don’t miss the after-hours sippin’ cider shopping event at the many stores around Canton’s square. Find all the details here.