Where art meets ocean air: The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

It’s about connection, and what happens when creativity meets community – a total embodiment of Mississippi and why we love it here.

When November drifts in from the Gulf, Ocean Springs begins to settle into its own kind of fall. The light softens, the air smells like salt and sunshine, and there’s this quiet buzz that settles over the town. Folks know what’s coming—it’s that wonderful weekend when the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival rolls back into town.

For locals, it’s more than an event—it’s a reunion. A reminder of why Ocean Springs has such a heartbeat for art, family, and community. For two full days, the downtown streets turn into something magical. Laughter and music echo down Washington Avenue, the scent of delicious food hangs in the air, and every corner blooms with color. Art isn’t tucked away in galleries here—it lives and breathes right out in the open, under those old coastal oaks.

(Photo from Peter Anderson Festival on Facebook)

If you’ve ever been, you know precisely why people return each year. You park a few blocks away and start walking, hearing the sounds of street music long before you see the first booth. The crowd thickens, and then suddenly you’re surrounded by handmade beauty—jewelry catching sunlight, pottery shaped from Mississippi clay, and watercolor scenes that make you fall in love with this place all over again.

Everywhere you look, there’s joy. Artists chatting with visitors, friends catching up, and strangers bonding over a shared appreciation for something beautiful. It’s not just a festival—it’s a feeling you take with you.

(Photo from Peter Anderson Festival on Facebook)

The story of how it all began is just as charming. Back in 1978, local artist Klara Koock walked into the Chamber of Commerce with a dream. She pitched her idea to then-director Betty Godwin-Walker, and together with Chamber president Ann Allen, they made it happen—56 booths, a handful of tables, and a simple goal: give local artists a place to share their work.

Among those early supporters was Margaret Anderson, the daughter-in-law of Peter Anderson, the master potter behind Shearwater Pottery. Peter founded Shearwater in 1928, shaping not only clay but the creative spirit of Ocean Springs itself. What started small soon became something special. Margaret couldn’t have known that their little show in a parking lot would grow into one of the largest and most beloved art festivals in the South.

(Photo from Peter Anderson Festival on Facebook)

By 1984, the festival officially took on Peter’s name, honoring the man whose work—and family—helped define Ocean Springs. From there, it grew into what we know today: more than 400 booths, thousands of visitors, and a tradition that draws artists from all over the country.

Ocean Springs is the kind of place that makes art feel at home. The Chamber of Commerce and hundreds of volunteers keep things running, ensuring the festival stays true to its roots. A jury committee helps preserve that sense of quality and craftsmanship, so every booth feels personal.

Local shops and restaurants remain packed all weekend, and nobody seems to mind—the whole town comes alive in the best kind of way.

(Photo from Peter Anderson Festival on Facebook)

The Blue Moon Art Project adds a fun twist each year, inviting Mississippi artists to interpret “the blue moon” in their own way for a chance to win $2,000. But the real heart of the festival is in the little moments: a young artist selling her first painting, a musician playing on the corner, a couple finding a piece of pottery that “just feels like home,” or a child watching it all and thinking, maybe I can do that someday.

As the sun starts to set and the lights from the booths begin to glow, Ocean Springs hums with the quiet satisfaction of another festival day well spent. The laughter lingers, the art finds new homes, and the oaks stand tall over it all—just like they have since the very beginning.

If you haven’t yet attended The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, please do. It isn’t just about art. It’s about connection, and what happens when creativity meets community – a total embodiment of Mississippi and why we love it here.