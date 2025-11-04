Seven of eight public universities in Mississippi see enrollment growth

Alcorn State University was the only institution to show a decrease in enrollment, down 3.2 percent over the year.

Every public university except one in the state of Mississippi experienced enrollment growth over the last year, with the largest growth by percentage seen at the Mississippi University for Women.

On average, the entire system under the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning saw enrollment increase by 2.7 percent from 79,817 in 2024 to 81,961 in 2025.

“Mississippi’s universities continue to set a high standard for our students in terms of value and price, and these enrollment figures reflect the confidence that families from around the state and beyond have in our university system,” said Dr. Al Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “With the support from the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves, we know that our state’s universities will continue to be seen as a place where investments in time, funding, academics, and research will have a strong return.”

MUW displayed the highest growth percentage at 8.1, adding another 178 students in that year and bringing total enrollment to 2,371. Delta State was second by percentage growth, rising 5.2 percent year over year and adding 137 students.

The University of Southern Mississippi saw the lowest percentage and lowest population growth of the seven universities. USM reported only gaining 21 students year-over-year at a growth rate of 0.2 percent.

IHL’s data shows that the University of Mississippi saw the largest growth in student enrollment in terms of population, adding a total of 1,281 students between UM (1,241) and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (40) combined.

This is the third consecutive year that the University of Mississippi has set a new total enrollment record and the fifth straight year total enrollment growth has been seen at Ole Miss. For the fall semester of 2025, 5,464 freshmen enrolled, bringing total enrollment to 28,405 students across the university’s seven campuses.

“The University of Mississippi continues its upward trajectory as students choose our institution for exceptional academics, a vibrant campus culture and life-changing opportunities,” said Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “Our growth is a testament to the strength of an Ole Miss education, as well as to our deeply committed faculty who empower our students to become the next generation of leaders.”

Mississippi State University also noted another year of long-term student enrollment growth. The IHL reports total enrollment rose at MSU by 1.8 percent over the year, adding 413 additional students for a total of 23,563 for the fall 2025 semester.

MSU reports that enrollment at the university has been increasing for 10 of the previous 11 years.

“Every day, we’re placing strong efforts in developing new programs and revising existing ones to ensure Mississippi State is a university that creates futures for students,” MSU President Mark Keenum. “We’re working to create the programs students want and need, while at the same time, partnering with more and more employers to meet their workforce needs.”

Alcorn State University was the only institution to show a decrease in enrollment, down 3.2 percent over the year. Enrollment at ASU fell by 95 students over the last year, to a total of 2,900.