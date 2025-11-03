Trump endorses Congressmen Kelly and Guest ahead of 2026 midterms

The President’s latest endorsements mean he is backing all of Mississippi’s incumbent Republican delegation for re-election. He previously endorsed Congressman Ezell and U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith.

President Donald Trump (R) has once again endorsed incumbent Mississippi Congressmen Trent Kelly and Michael Guest in their bids for re-election.

Kelly, who represents the 1st District, is running for a sixth full two-year term. He currently has no announced Republican opposition. However, Kelly has drawn a challenge from across the aisle as Democrats Cliff Johnson, former State Representative Kelvin Buck, and Montravius Hall have stepped into their party primary.

The incumbent Kelly is sitting on over $677,000 cash on hand in his campaign war chest, according to the 3rd quarter Federal Election Commission filing. Buck reported $8,500 cash on hand while the other two did not file campaign finance reports by October 15.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that Kelly “is doing a truly fantastic job representing the incredible people of Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District.”

“A Brave U.S. Army Veteran, and former Criminal Prosecutor, Trent knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, strongly support our Great Heroes in Law Enforcement, and champion our wonderful Military and Veterans. In Congress, Trent is fighting tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump posted. “Trent Kelly has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

As for Congressman Guest, President Trump said the incumbent “is a fantastic Representative for the Great People of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.”

“As Chairman of the House Ethics Committee, Michael is fighting tirelessly to Protect our Country against the Marxists, Socialists, and Communists on the Radical Left. A true America First Patriot, Michael is also relentlessly focused on helping us Strengthen our Military, Care for our Brave Veterans, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump shared. “Michael Guest has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Guest has served in the 3rd District seat since winning his first term in 2018. He is being challenged in the Republican Primary by Justin James. Democrat Michael Chiaradio has also entered the race as has Libertarian Shaun McInnish.

Guest reported over $823,000 cash on hand for the 3rd quarter while Chiariadio reported $5,700. The other two candidates either did not file with the FEC or reported zero cash on hand.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Congressman Mike Ezell in the 4th District. Trump has also endorsed the re-election bid of U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The qualifying period for those running for a seat in the U.S. House or U.S. Senate in Mississippi in the 2026 midterms opens December 1 and ends December 26.

Party primary elections will be held March 10, 2026, and the General Election is slated for November 3, 2026.