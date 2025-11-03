Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Special legislative elections set for...

Special legislative elections set for Tuesday in 8 Senate, 2 House districts

By: Frank Corder - November 3, 2025

Voting Rights Mississippi

FILE - (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. See who is on the ballot in what districts.

Special legislative elections are being held in eight state Senate districts and two House districts on Tuesday, November 4.

Six state Senate seats and one House seat are on the ballot as a result of court-ordered redistricting to allow for more majority minority districts in the Legislature.

READ MORE: Mississippi special elections set for Tuesday as SCOTUS considers limits on race-based electoral redistricting

Voters in two other Senate seats and one House seat will determine who will succeed outgoing members that resigned mid-term. John Horhn and Orlando Paden won mayoral races in Jackson and Clarksdale, respectively, while David Jordan resigned citing the need to take care of his wife.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters to bring an acceptable form of photo ID as well as to refrain from taking pictures of their marked ballot. In addition, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Special Redistricting Elections on the Ballot November 4

Senate District 1

  • Chris Hanna – Democrat
  • Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 2

  • Charlie Hoots – Republican
  • Theresa Ison – Democrat

Senate District 11

  • Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)
  • Kendall Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

  • Dianne Black – Democrat
  • Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 44

  • Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)
  • Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Senate District 45

  • Johnny DuPree – Democrat
  • Anna Rush – Republican

House District 22

  • Justin Crosby – Democrat
  • Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)

Other Special Legislative Elections on the Ballot Tuesday

Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Curressia Brown
  • Jason Colquett
  • Everette Hill
  • Loretta McClee
  • Justin Pope
  • Georgio Proctor

Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Coleman Boyd
  • Jermaine Cooley
  • Letitia Johnson
  • Theresa Kennedy
  • Kamesha Mumford
  • James Pittman
  • Jeffery Stallworth

House District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Mary Frances Dear-Moton
  • Kimberlyn Seals
  • Otha Williams

Should no candidate achieve a 50 percent plus one vote margin in these races, runoff elections would be held on December 2.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 31, 2025

FBI arrests 2 Mississippi sheriffs, 14 other Delta law enforcement officers in drug conspiracy takedown
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 30, 2025

Governor Reeves orders reestablishment of Presidential Fitness Test in Mississippi schools
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 30, 2025

Turning Point USA draws huge crowd at Ole Miss event featuring Vice President Vance, Erika Kirk
Previous Story
DC  |  Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press  • 
November 3, 2025

Government shutdown could become longest ever as Trump says he ‘won’t be extorted’ by Democrats