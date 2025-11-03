Special legislative elections set for Tuesday in 8 Senate, 2 House districts

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. See who is on the ballot in what districts.

Special legislative elections are being held in eight state Senate districts and two House districts on Tuesday, November 4.

Six state Senate seats and one House seat are on the ballot as a result of court-ordered redistricting to allow for more majority minority districts in the Legislature.

Voters in two other Senate seats and one House seat will determine who will succeed outgoing members that resigned mid-term. John Horhn and Orlando Paden won mayoral races in Jackson and Clarksdale, respectively, while David Jordan resigned citing the need to take care of his wife.

Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters to bring an acceptable form of photo ID as well as to refrain from taking pictures of their marked ballot. In addition, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Special Redistricting Elections on the Ballot November 4

Senate District 1

Chris Hanna – Democrat

Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 2

Charlie Hoots – Republican

Theresa Ison – Democrat

Senate District 11

Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)

Kendall Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

Dianne Black – Democrat

Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)

Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Senate District 45

Johnny DuPree – Democrat

Anna Rush – Republican

House District 22

Justin Crosby – Democrat

Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)

Other Special Legislative Elections on the Ballot Tuesday

Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Curressia Brown

Jason Colquett

Everette Hill

Loretta McClee

Justin Pope

Georgio Proctor

Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Coleman Boyd

Jermaine Cooley

Letitia Johnson

Theresa Kennedy

Kamesha Mumford

James Pittman

Jeffery Stallworth

House District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Mary Frances Dear-Moton

Kimberlyn Seals

Otha Williams

Should no candidate achieve a 50 percent plus one vote margin in these races, runoff elections would be held on December 2.