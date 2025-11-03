Special legislative elections set for Tuesday in 8 Senate, 2 House districts

FILE - (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
- Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. See who is on the ballot in what districts.
Special legislative elections are being held in eight state Senate districts and two House districts on Tuesday, November 4.
Six state Senate seats and one House seat are on the ballot as a result of court-ordered redistricting to allow for more majority minority districts in the Legislature.
READ MORE: Mississippi special elections set for Tuesday as SCOTUS considers limits on race-based electoral redistricting
Voters in two other Senate seats and one House seat will determine who will succeed outgoing members that resigned mid-term. John Horhn and Orlando Paden won mayoral races in Jackson and Clarksdale, respectively, while David Jordan resigned citing the need to take care of his wife.
Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters to bring an acceptable form of photo ID as well as to refrain from taking pictures of their marked ballot. In addition, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
Special Redistricting Elections on the Ballot November 4
Senate District 1
- Chris Hanna – Democrat
- Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)
Senate District 2
- Charlie Hoots – Republican
- Theresa Ison – Democrat
Senate District 11
- Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)
- Kendall Prewett – Republican
Senate District 19
- Dianne Black – Democrat
- Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)
Senate District 44
- Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)
- Shakita Taylor – Democrat
Senate District 45
- Johnny DuPree – Democrat
- Anna Rush – Republican
House District 22
- Justin Crosby – Democrat
- Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)
Other Special Legislative Elections on the Ballot Tuesday
Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Curressia Brown
- Jason Colquett
- Everette Hill
- Loretta McClee
- Justin Pope
- Georgio Proctor
Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Coleman Boyd
- Jermaine Cooley
- Letitia Johnson
- Theresa Kennedy
- Kamesha Mumford
- James Pittman
- Jeffery Stallworth
House District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Mary Frances Dear-Moton
- Kimberlyn Seals
- Otha Williams
Should no candidate achieve a 50 percent plus one vote margin in these races, runoff elections would be held on December 2.