Hinds Co. Sheriff sergeant killed in Jackson

By: Daniel Tyson - November 3, 2025

  • The shooting is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

An off-duty Hinds County Sheriff’s correctional officer was fatally shot in Jackson Sunday evening.

James Dotson, Jr., 32, an 8-year veteran of the agency, was described by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones as “talented and deeply dedicated” to service.

Dotson was working as a sergeant at the Raymond Detention Center before being shot.

The Sheriff stated that Dotson “exemplified the very best of corrections—steadfast in duty, generous in spirit, and respected by all who had the privilege to work alongside him.”

The shooting is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department, which is being overseen temporarily by Sheriff Jones as the city looks to hire a new Police Chief. No arrests have been made as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Dotson was shot on Dorgan Street, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Sgt. Dotson served our agency and community with unwavering commitment, professionalism, and compassion. His presence was a source of strength and stability, and his contributions to our mission of justice and public safety will not be forgotten,” Jones wrote on X.

More information is expected Monday afternoon.

