Hyde-Smith, fellow Republican Senators urge Trump to include Charlie Kirk in National Garden of American Heroes

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with Erika Kirk and Second Lady Usha Vance (Photo from Turning Point USA on Facebook)

The National Garden is to feature statues of historical American figures who have contributed to the nation’s cultural, scientific, economic, and political heritage.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) has joined with 14 of her Senate colleagues in recommending the inclusion of Charlie Kirk, the assassinated founder of Turning Point USA, in the National Garden of American Heroes.

The Senators said the inclusion of Kirk in the National Garden “would not only honor his personal achievements but would also underscore the vital role that civic engagement plays in our national heritage.”

The National Garden of American Heroes, proposed by President Donald Trump (R) during his first term, is set to open in July 2026 in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

In a letter to President Trump asking him to include the slain Turning Point USA founder, the Senators cited Kirk’s historic contributions to the nation.

“Charlie Kirk has made significant contributions as a leader in civic education, grassroots organization, and public dialogue. Through his work, he has inspired countless young Americans to engage in civic life and to appreciate the responsibilities of citizenship,” the Senators wrote. “His efforts highlight the enduring importance of free expression, active participation, and leadership in strengthening our democracy.”

Charlie Kirk with President Donald Trump (Photo from Turning Point USA on Facebook)

In addition to Hyde-Smith, the letter was led by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and also signed by U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio).

Erika Kirk, now CEO & Board Chair of Turning Point USA, said her husband forever changed the direction of the country, “and he made it a better place for our children, young people, and families.”

“Charlie’s legacy will be felt for generations to come,” Erika Kirk said. “My husband was a modern American Founding Father, and he deserves every honor and accolade this nation can bestow on him.”

In Executive Order 13978 on January 18, 2021, President Trump said the National Garden will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and “take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to ‘[b]elieve in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America.'”

“The chronicles of our history show that America is a land of heroes. As I announced during my address at Mount Rushmore, the gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America’s past will be remembered,” Trump said. “The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism.”