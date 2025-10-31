Governor Reeves seeks waiver to ban unhealthy food purchases when using SNAP

The governor said it does not make sense “to throw your tax money at anything other than the true necessities.” See what could soon be banned in Mississippi.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced Friday that he has requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service to ban the purchase of unhealthy processed foods and beverages using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Additionally, Governor Reeves requested a waiver allowing the purchase of hot prepared chicken using SNAP benefits, a popular deli item in many Mississippi grocery stores.

The Trump administration has approved similar requests in 12 states as it is in line with the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to Make America Healthy Again.

The news from the governor’s office comes as SNAP benefits will not go out on November 1 as the USDA said “the well has run dry,” referring to the lack of funding due to the federal government shutdown. Senate Democrats have now voted 13 times against reopening the government at its funding levels as put forward by the U.S. House in a continuing resolution.

On Friday, Governor Reeves said welfare benefits, such as the food stamp program, are a hand-up for those in desperate, temporary need.

“When taxpayers fund these things, they do so strategically,” Reeves said. “They’re trying to help their neighbors into a better life – a more fulfilling one. That means a job you can be proud of, and a lifestyle that is healthy: on a physical and spiritual level.”

According to the governor’s office, if Reeves’ request is approved by the USDA, processed foods that list sugar, cane sugar, corn syrup or high fructose corn syrup as the first two ingredients will be prohibited for purchase using SNAP benefits. This excludes granulated sugar, raw sugar, and other single-ingredient sugars used for cooking and baking.

Beverages that list carbonated water and sugar, cane sugar, corn syrup or high fructose corn syrup as the first two ingredients will also be prohibited for purchase using SNAP benefits.

Beverages that list aspartame or other low- or noncaloric sweeteners as the first two ingredients will remain eligible for purchase.

Hot prepared chicken, such as rotisserie and non-fried, non-breaded chicken, would be eligible for purchase using SNAP benefits.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The governor’s office said Mississippi will also collaborate with the Double Up Food Bucks Program to encourage and increase the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables when hot prepared chicken is purchased.

Governor Reeves said the request was “common sense” in a nation “that is printing money daily just to make our debt payments.” He added that it does not make sense “to throw your tax money at anything other than the true necessities.”

“So, it makes no sense at all to fund sugar instead of hearty nutritious meals. That’s why we’re amending our food stamp rules to allow good sustaining food like rotisserie chickens and disallow sugary candy and drinks,” Reeves said. “If the first ingredient is sugar or corn syrup, it won’t be available with taxpayer money any more.”