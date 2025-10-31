City with Soul: Jackson hosts the National Folk Festival for the first time

For nearly a century, the National Folk Festival has traveled across the United States, bringing together the sounds, stories, and traditions that shape our nation’s identity.

Mississippi is making music history…. again!

This November 7–9, downtown Jackson will come alive in a way it never has before—hosting the 82nd National Folk Festival, one of America’s oldest and most treasured celebrations of music, culture, and community.

For nearly a century, the National Folk Festival has traveled across the United States, bringing together the sounds, stories, and traditions that shape our nation’s identity. Since its first event in 1934, the festival has graced 28 cities—from St. Louis to Butte to Salisbury—but never before has it called the Deep South home. Until now. This fall, Jackson proudly becomes the first southern city to host this incredible event, beginning a three-year residency that will continue through 2027.

Now, that’s exciting!

Even better? It’s completely free to the public. For three days, the capital city will transform into a living, breathing tapestry of American culture. Over 300 performers and artisans will share their craft—spanning music, dance, storytelling, food, and folk art from every corner of the country.

(Photo from National Folk Festival)

The festival is made possible by the incredible work of over 600 local volunteers, countless community partners, and the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA). Did you know that this nonprofit organization has been proudly preserving and promoting folk traditions since the 1930s?! The City of Jackson and presenting sponsors are eager to welcome visitors from across the state and beyond to experience this immersive, multicultural event.

Mississippi is the birthplace of America’s music, and this marks the first time the National Folk Festival will be held in the state. City, regional, and state support have been integral to making it possible.

Festivalgoers can expect a whirlwind of sound and motion, with six outdoor stages and multiple demonstration areas showcasing unique offerings. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with sacred steel guitar from The Campbell Brothers on the Visit Mississippi Stage, followed by a high-energy parade led by the beloved Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South—a sight (and sound) no one will want to miss!

(Photo from National Folk Festival)

Saturday and Sunday promise non-stop entertainment: blues, zydeco, gospel, jazz, country, Latin, and Native American performances—all intertwined with storytelling, parades, hands-on art demonstrations, and global cuisine. The Mississippi Folklife Area and Festival Marketplace will highlight local and regional talent, offering handmade crafts, folk demonstrations, and food that tell their own stories.

For families, the Family Area in Smith Park will be an unforgettable experience. From circus acts and storytelling to interactive dance and music workshops, the programming celebrates curiosity, culture, and creativity. Kids can design blues guitars, explore traditional Choctaw games, visit the Mississippi State University cyber-education trailer, or meet beloved characters like Ed Said from Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

Before the festival officially begins, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour—the beloved Oxford-based music and literature show—will kick things off with a live performance at Hal & Mal’s on Thursday, November 6, at 7 p.m. Hosted by Jim Dees with the Yalobushwhackers house band, the show will feature Mississippi author Lauren Rhoades, whose memoir Split the Baby explores identity and family through a heartfelt and humorous lens.

(Photo from National Folk Festival)

Musical guests include Tres en Punto, a romantic trio from South Texas, and Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, whose zydeco rhythms are sure to have everyone on their feet. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and though the performance won’t be broadcast live, it will air on Mississippi Public Broadcasting the following week.

What makes the National Folk Festival so extraordinary isn’t just its longevity—it’s the way it honors the past while embracing the present. This is the festival that first introduced Americans to musical styles like the blues, Cajun, Tex-Mex, and even Peking Opera. It has given countless artists a national stage and reminded us all that our differences are what make our shared story so rich.

For Jackson, this moment is more than just a weekend of music—it’s a statement. It’s an affirmation that the capital city, with its deep cultural roots and creative spirit, belongs among the nation’s great artistic centers. It’s also an opportunity to show the world what “City With Soul” really means.

(Photo from National Folk Festival)

There’s something incredibly poetic about this historic festival finding its next home here in the Magnolia State, where gospel was born, where the blues found its voice, and where creativity is as much a part of daily life as sweet tea. The National Folk Festival isn’t just visiting Mississippi—it’s coming home to the South’s beating heart.

So grab your walking shoes, bring your family and friends, and celebrate! From fiddles to food trucks, from storytelling to soul, the streets of Jackson will be alive with tradition, rhythm, and connection.

You will be sure to find entertainment in every corner and a deep sense of pride in knowing that Mississippi’s capital city is now part of one of America’s greatest cultural traditions.

For schedules, maps, and performer lineups, visit NationalFolkFestival.com.