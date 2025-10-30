Governor Reeves orders reestablishment of Presidential Fitness Test in Mississippi schools

President Donald Trump welcomes Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, left, to the stage at a rally at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The governor’s order follows a July executive order from President Donald Trump reinstituting the fitness test.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) has issued Executive Order to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test for elementary, middle and high school students across the Magnolia State.

In July, Trump’s order stated that the action underscores the administration’s commitment to “ending the childhood chronic disease epidemic and ensuring the strength, vitality, and excellence of future generations of Americans.” The order went on to state that the President was “bringing back a time-honored tradition that inspired millions of American children to strive for their best—physically, mentally, and civically.”

“We are building a nation of strong, proud, and unstoppable young Americans. The Presidential Fitness Test is not just about physical strength—it’s about character, competition, and confidence,” President Trump said. “Together, we are making fitness fun, competitive, and cool again.”

Governor Reeves said in a statement Thursday that students across the country are spending far too much time sitting around looking at screens and eating too much highly-processed junk food.

“We know that obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and poor nutrition lead to more negative health outcomes,” Reeves said. “If we want more healthy adults in our society, it’s important that we encourage students to be physically active and educate them on healthy eating habits. Mississippi will do its part to build a healthier America.”

The governor’s order directs State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney to deliver a report to Governor Reeves that proposes evidence-based strategies and suggests public information/education campaigns to address deficiencies in nutrition, diet and exercise across the state.

In addition, the governor’s order requests that State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans work with United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to create a report for Governor Reeves that proposes a plan for reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test.

Both reports are due to Governor Reeves on June 30, 2026, with the goal being to have the Presidential Fitness Test implemented in Mississippi schools during the 2026-2027 academic year.