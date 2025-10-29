Community turns out for inaugural Ridgeland Pecan Festival

With strong community support and positive feedback from attendees, Mayor Gene McGee noted that the event “captured the heart of Ridgeland.”

Under a canopy of leafy pecan trees in Freedom Ridge Park, the City of Ridgeland hosted its inaugural Pecan Festival on Saturday, October 18.

Nearly 2,000 residents and visitors enjoyed a day filled with craft booths and live artist demonstrations, including a woodturning demonstration by Brian Hill and a glassblowing demo by Nic Neese, both members of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi.

The arts and crafts tent also included Mississippi artisans displaying and selling pottery, woodworking, pressed flower art, hand-poured candles, natural laundry powder, outdoor furniture, and more.

(Photo from City of Ridgeland)

“Coming off of the momentum of Ridgeland’s 125th Anniversary year in 2024—when the pecan was officially named Ridgeland’s City tree and a historical marker honoring its agricultural roots was placed at Freedom Ridge Park—I wanted to design a festival that honored Ridgeland’s history while providing old-fashioned family fun in the park for the community,” said Festival Chair Kim Cooper. “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Pecan Festival Planning Committee, the Recreation and Parks team, Mayor and Board of Aldermen, and the Historical Society of Ridgeland for helping to tell Ridgeland’s story in such a unique way. I also want to thank our many vendors, musical lineup, and so many others who helped to make it a day to remember.”

The festival featured food trucks, a farmers’ market, a pecan dessert showcase, live music, children’s activities, and information booths—offering something for everyone to enjoy.

“This marks the beginning of a new Ridgeland tradition,” says Cooper.

(Photo from City of Ridgeland)

With strong community support and positive feedback from attendees, Mayor Gene McGee noted that the event “captured the heart of Ridgeland — a community that values its history, people, and future. The turnout was outstanding, and the weather couldn’t have been better for the first-year event.”

The City extends a warm thank you to all of the vendors, musicians, the Historical Society of Ridgeland, Keep Ridgeland Beautiful, Explore Ridgeland, the Ridgeland Public Library, the many volunteers, including members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, and the generous sponsors who made the festival possible. The City also expresses special appreciation to Explore Ridgeland for helping to sponsor event activities.

(Photo from City of Ridgeland)

In keeping with the theme, several vendors in the farmer’s market sold pecans or pecan products, including Cypress Point Pecans, and Magnolia Pecan Delights. A pecan dessert showcase featured sweet treats from Amerigo Ridgeland, Fresh Market, Bo’s Bake Shop, Your Personal Chef, and a special pecan pie made by Mayor McGee. There was plenty to eat in the food and drink pavilion as well.

For more information about upcoming events in the City of Ridgeland, visit here or follow the City of Ridgeland on social media.