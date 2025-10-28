Turning Point USA tour featuring Vice President J.D. Vance, Erika Kirk comes to Ole Miss

Vice President JD Vance (from VP Vance on Facebook) and Erika Kirk with President Donald Trump (from the White House on Facebook)

Organizers expect a large crowd, noting that doors will open at 3 p.m., two hours before the start of the evening event. FoxNews’ Jesse Watters will broadcast live from Oxford.

Turning Point USA’s “This is the Turning Point” tour comes to the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, with Vice President J.D. Vance set to be the featured speaker.

Student tickets are available here. The event is likely to be sold out as students from across north Mississippi are expected to push the attendance close to 10,000.

The Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom at Ole Miss is assisting with the event. Dr. Steven Skultety, the center’s director, told Magnolia Tribune the event will likely draw students from area high schools, community colleges and even rival Mississippi State.

“Everyone is expecting The Pavilion to be sold out,” Skultety said Tuesday, explaining that students will be allowed in first, followed by those looking to attend in general admission who will fill in the remaining seats. “It’s inconceivable that the venue wouldn’t be completely filled.”

Turning Point USA was to make a stop at Ole Miss prior to its founder Charlie Kirk being assassinated last month while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University. The organization named Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, its CEO soon after her husband’s death and the decision was made to keep the tour date in Mississippi.

Dr. Skultety said Charlie Kirk was coming to Ole Miss because he thought students in Mississippi would value dialogue and embrace his Christian faith and conservative worldview.

“I think it’s significant that he thought that this would be a good fit for him with the students,” Skultety said. “Then after he was assassinated, I think it’s remarkable that the Vice President of the United States and Erika believed so strongly in Charlie’s message and believed so much in the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss that they were willing to come here and be part of this event as well.”

Skultety said it is a sign of how well we are doing as a state and generally how well higher education in Mississippi is going.

Mrs. Kirk will introduce Vice President Vance at the Wednesday event being held in The Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus. Vance will then deliver a short speech before debating and taking questions throughout the night from students in attendance.

FoxNews told Magnolia Tribune on Monday that Jesse Watters Primetime will be live on the Ole Miss campus and is scheduled to begin airing at 5 p.m. The full Ole Miss event will be streamed live on FOX Nation.

The channel is also scheduled to air a multi-part limited edition documentary series on Friday, November 7th featuring extensive behind-the-scenes footage with Mrs. Kirk. Mrs. Kirk is sitting for an exclusive interview with Watters, the first such interview since her husband’s death, to be aired Wednesday, November 5th.