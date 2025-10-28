Skip to content
JSU president search committee hears concerns from staff, students

By: Jeremy Pittari - October 28, 2025

Jackson State University

Jackson State University (Photo from JSU Facebook)

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).

  • Monday’s listening session gathered information that will be used to find the institution’s next president.

Students and faculty of Jackson State University took advantage of an opportunity Monday to share qualities and traits they would like to see in the school’s next president. Some also aired grievances about what they believe needs to change on campus.

The listening session is part of the search for a new president by the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions for Higher Learning. The Board hired AGB Search to head up data collection in this effort due to the high number of presidential hires that have occurred in such a short time.

JSU’s last president, Marcus Thompson, resigned from the post in August after less than two years on the job. His resignation marked the fourth time in five years that the IHL Board has had to search for a new president due to resignations or terminations. 

During the Monday listening session, JSU staff, faculty and other stakeholders said the next president will need strong communication skills, the ability to understand the academic landscape of JSU and its culture, and experience leading a Historically Black College and University. 

Shawna Smith, who is with the university’s English Department, specially asked for a president who is able to effectively communicate with faculty, staff and students. She added that she wants to see JSU excel academically just as much as the football team.

Don Span, with JSU’s department of Journalism, added that he would like to see the next president be effective in fundraising to ensure the institution’s financial stability. He also called for someone who is able to not only increase the salaries of staff but also morale among the institution’s employees. Low salaries and high turnover were reported by multiple faculty and students as priorities they want to see addressed. 

Commenters also said the next JSU president will need to understand that the majority of the student population is comprised of first-time college students and that more than 80 percent are utilizing student aid to seek their degree. 

High moral character was also a request from faculty in an effort to prevent unprofessional behavior and ensure the next leader of JSU makes decisions in the best interest of the university. 

Students took time out of their school day to make suggestions, requesting increased security measures to ensure campus safety, housing repairs, and other infrastructure improvements. 

One student, who came to JSU from Chicago, said she is experiencing the negative effects of mold in her dorm due to a leaking roof and other needed repairs. She added that she has been sick the entire three months she has attended JSU due to the living conditions. 

“I can’t stand being in my room,” she described. “And it’s not like I go anywhere else.”

Another comment which drew attention that was shared by multiple students was the rude and unprofessionalism seen in staff within certain departments, notably the business office and financial aid office. More than one student cited instances of rude or uncooperative staff within the business and financial aid offices. They spoke on being hung up on when they call for information or receiving conflicting information that leads them to address a problem with multiple people and offices before finding a solution. 

Students also asked that changes be made within the office of housing, such as the elimination of “holding fees” to ensure housing is secured as well as an extension of billing deadlines.

The search firm recently told the IHL Board that the process to find a new JSU president could take five months.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
