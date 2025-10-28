Ghosts and History: The McRaven House – Mississippi’s most haunted home

If you’re looking for something more thrilling than a pumpkin spice latte or a ride through the corn maze, McRaven offers a deeper kind of chill.

If walls could talk, the McRaven House in Vicksburg would never fall silent. Perched just off Harrison Street, this centuries-old mansion is more than a beautiful relic of Southern architecture—it’s widely regarded as the most haunted house in Mississippi. National Geographic, A&E, the Travel Channel, and even Life Magazine have all spotlighted it, and countless paranormal investigators have walked its halls in search of the spirits that locals whisper about.

McRaven isn’t just a stop on the tourist map; it’s a chilling blend of history, tragedy, and legend that makes it unlike any other home in the South.

The story begins in 1797, when Andrew Glass built a small two-room frontier structure. Glass wasn’t exactly the kind of man you wanted for a neighbor—he was rumored to rob travelers along the Natchez Trace. His death remains a mystery, with some legends claiming his own wife turned on him. Even now, guides say his ghost is among the most aggressive at McRaven, making his presence known in ways that leave visitors uneasy.

Years later, in 1836, Sheriff Stephan Howard expanded the house with a Greek Revival addition. His time at McRaven was marked by sorrow when his young wife, Mary Elizabeth, died in childbirth. Guests often report her spirit as far gentler than Glass’s—playful, curious, and even welcoming. Her belongings remain in the house, and her presence is said to linger in the halls, brushing past visitors with a light touch or tugging on their clothing as though to remind them she is still very much there.

(Photo: McRaven Tour Home)

The final addition came in 1849, when brick manufacturer John H. Bobb added the grand Empire-style wing. During the Siege of Vicksburg, Confederate soldiers converted McRaven into a field hospital, and the trauma of war left its own mark on the house. Guests today still speak of the heavy silence in certain rooms, as if the echoes of that time have never quite faded. Each era of expansion brought not only new architecture but also new stories—and spirits—that remain tied to the property.

What makes McRaven so unique is that it is, in many ways, three houses in one. The frontier section takes you back to 1797. The Greek Revival rooms date back to 1836. And the Empire-style wing shows off the antebellum South at its height. Walking through McRaven is like stepping through a time machine, each doorway shifting you into a new century, and where every turn is both a history lesson and a ghost story.

By day, the house operates as a museum. Guided tours showcase artifacts, furniture, and the lives of those who once lived—and died—inside its walls. But as the sun sets, McRaven changes. Evening ghost tours lead visitors room by room, sharing chilling tales of apparitions and unexplained noises. Lantern-lit tours heighten the effect, flickering shadows making you wonder what’s moving in the corner of your eye.

(Photo: McRaven Tour Home)

For the truly brave, McRaven offers full-scale paranormal investigations. These overnight experiences allow participants to use ghost-hunting equipment, including spirit boxes, EMF meters, and thermal cameras, as they attempt to capture activity for themselves. Many leave with strange photos or unexplained recordings, while others walk away confident they’ve brushed against something not of this world. Have I personally done this? No, no, I am more of a day-tour kind of person. However, the opportunity is available for those who want to experience it.

October is the busiest time of year, with tours and investigations that sell out quickly. Some come for the thrill, some for the history, and some because they’re curious about what they might find in the dark.

So should you be afraid? That depends on who you ask. Some guests leave shaken, convinced they’ve met Mary Elizabeth or felt Andrew Glass’s darker presence. Others report nothing more than creaky floorboards and the heavy weight of Mississippi history pressing close. Either way, McRaven offers an unforgettable experience—the kind that mixes fact and folklore until you’re not sure where one ends and the other begins.

If you decide to go, you’ll find McRaven at 1445 Harrison Street in Vicksburg. The house offers historic tours during the day, as well as ghost tours and lantern tours at night, and paranormal investigations for those seeking the whole experience. Tickets and schedules can be found at mcraventourhome.com. My advice? Bring a friend, keep your phone charged, and maybe grab dinner first. History is easier to stomach than ghostly surprises on an empty one. Also, Candlelight Tours begin October 20th, just in time for “spooky season.”

And if I’m being honest, I’m not sure I’d be brave enough to walk those halls alone at night. I can handle a pumpkin patch, a haunted hayride, and even the occasional scary movie—but that’s about it. Still, the idea of stepping back through time, of brushing against history and maybe even something beyond it, makes McRaven one of those rare places that’s worth the goosebumps.

Haunted or not, McRaven is one of Mississippi’s greatest treasures. It holds our state’s story within its walls, while fueling our love of mystery and the unexplained. This October, if you’re looking for something more thrilling than a pumpkin spice latte or a ride through the corn maze, McRaven offers a deeper kind of chill—the kind that lingers even after you’ve stepped back into the sunlight. Step inside if you dare.