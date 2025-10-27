Trump endorses Ezell’s midterm re-election bid

The President said the Republican Congressman “is a fantastic Representative for the wonderful People of Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District!”

President Donald Trump rolled out a slew of congressional endorsements over the weekend, with Mississippi 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell among the lot.

“As the former Sheriff of Jackson County, and now, Highly Respected U.S. Congressman, Mike strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In Congress, he is working tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump, who has backed the South Mississippi Congressman in the past, added that Ezell “has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Ezell won his first term in 2022, defeating then-incumbent 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo in a GOP Primary runoff election. Two years later, Ezell bested two Republican challengers, one of which endorsed him in the previous election, to go on to win his first re-election bid over a Democrat newcomer.

Now, as the 2026 midterms near, Congressman Ezell looks to be facing at least one Republican Primary opponent in Sawyer Walters, a former Palazzo staffer, with a Democrat newcomer – Paul James Blackman – waiting in the wings for the General Election.

As of the end of September, Ezell’s campaign is sitting on just under $345,000 cash on hand after raising $225,000 in the third quarter, per the latest campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Walters nor Blackman have a campaign finance report showing as filed with the FEC as of this article.

The qualifying period for those running for a seat in the U.S. House or U.S. Senate in Mississippi opens December 1 and ends December 26.

Party primary elections will be held March 10, 2026, and the General Election is slated for November 3, 2026.