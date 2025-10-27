Delta Grain investing $3.76 million to expand Sidon operations

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).

Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi has one of the best agriculture industries in America.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that grain elevator and merchandiser Delta Grain is expanding its operations in Sidon through a corporate investment of $3.76 million.

Delta Grain, a full-service grain elevator, merchandiser and 105-unit rail shuttle facility with locations in Sidon and Minter City, expects to complete its latest expansion by the end of October.

MDA Executive Director Bill Cork said the company’s expansion reinforces the strength of Mississippi’s agriculture industry and ensures local farmers have a reliable, homegrown partner they can count on.

“Strategic investments like this drive growth across our communities and demonstrate how innovation in agriculture continues to move Mississippi forward. MDA is proud to support Delta Grain as it builds its future right here at home,” Cork said.

According to MDA, Delta Grain’s expansion involves the construction of a ground pile and conveyance system, which will add 2.15 million bushels of new capacity to enhance logistical efficiencies for farmer delivery processing. The project addresses a growing demand for capacity while improving the company’s ability to serve regional customers.

“It’s a cornerstone of our state’s economy, and it keeps our rural communities strong. Mississippi helps feed families all across the nation, and we’re proud of the massive role we play in putting food on their tables,” Reeves said. “Delta Grain’s investment in Leflore County means more capacity for our local farmers and stronger supply chains for our state. It’s another win for Mississippi.”

In 2024, Delta Grain invested $6 million in a solar panel array and a new 10,000-bushel-per-hour Brock dryer at its Sidon location.

Frank Brumfield, Owner of Delta Grain Company, said the company remains committed to reinvesting strategic capital into improving its facilities to enhance operational efficiency and productivity “in order to provide the Mississippi farmer the best possible harvest experience at Delta Grain.”

“We believe adding additional capacity and enhanced drying capabilities for early season high moisture corn was another step towards continuing to better serve the local farming community,” Brumfield said. “It is an honor to support local agriculture, and we are deeply grateful for the aid and partnership of the Mississippi Development Authority, the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, and the many other partners who help make our growth and service possible. Together, we are building a stronger future for the agricultural community in Mississippi.”

MDA noted that the state agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation is assisting with the project as well.