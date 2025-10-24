Magnolia Mornings: October 24, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

MSU announces enhanced gameday safety measures following shootings in state

Ahead of its homecoming celebration this weekend, Mississippi State has announced additional gameday safety enhancements to build on those previously made public before the 2025 football season.

“In light of the recent gameday-related tragedies at several Mississippi high schools and colleges, I am pleased that our fans and visitors have positively received the 2025 gameday policies we implemented at the start of this season,” said Keenum. “I commend the Special Events and Gameday Committee and MSU Athletics for their foresight in enhancing our gameday experiences with an eye toward increased safety. The safety of our students, fans, visitors and staff remains our highest priority.”

Gameday patrons are reminded that weapons of any kind beyond controlled access points are strictly prohibited. Fans are encouraged to carry a valid photo ID, fully cooperate with law enforcement and security personnel, and observe clear bag policies to help ensure a safe and enjoyable gameday experience.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Putin says U.S. sanctions are “tremendous” but won’t end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

According to the Washington Post, “Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected U.S. pressure on Moscow to halt its war in Ukraine, saying he would not be swayed by President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned summit in Budapest and slap what Trump called ‘tremendous sanctions’ on two of Russia’s largest oil companies.”

“The new U.S. sanctions are an attempt to put pressure on Russia,” Putin told Russian reporters Thursday evening, per WP. “No self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure. Russia is a self-respecting country.”

WP continued, “The sanctions, which cut off Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil from American banking systems, essentially blocking them from operating in U.S. dollars, are ‘serious for us and will have certain consequences,’ Putin said. ‘But they will not significantly impact our economic well-being.'”

2. White House releases donors for renovation, construction

President Donald Trump, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Hill reports that Amazon, Apple, Google and other major companies “are among those donating to help cover the cost of President Trump’s massive new ballroom at the White House.”

“The White House confirmed the list to The Hill amid demolition of the East Wing to make room for the ballroom. The demolition has sparked controversy and pushback from historians and preservation groups,” The Hill reported. “Trump told reporters Wednesday the project would cost $300 million, up from the initial $200 million estimate the White House shared at the end of July.”

The Hill went on to report, “Here is a list of the companies and individuals donating to help pay for the ballroom, according to the White House:

Sports

1. Miss. State, Southern Miss at home while Ole Miss hits the road again

(Photos from OleMissFB, HailStateFB and SouthernMissFB on X)

Mississippi’s Big 3 are set for an exciting weekend of college football with vital matchups on tap for all three.

Miss. State is looking for an SEC win to raise their chances of making a bowl game while Southern Miss can clinch a postseason spot with a victory. Both games are being played against the backdrop of the schools’ homecoming celebrations. Ole Miss is looking to bounce back after a heartbreaker last week.

Here’s when and how to watch Saturday:

No. 8 Ole Miss travels to No. 11 Oklahoma for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.

Texas comes into Starkville to face Mississippi State at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

ULM visits Southern Miss for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at The Rock on ESPN+.

2. Shuckers hosting ULL, Memphis for fall baseball exhibition this Saturday

(From Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers are playing to host to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Memphis Tigers for a fall ball exhibition matchup at Keesler Federal Park as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic on Saturday, October 25.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m.

The two teams will play two seven-inning games for a total of 14 innings. The first 750 fans will also receive a commemorative rally towel for the match-up.

Markets & Business

1. Ad prompts Trump to end trade talks with Canada

(From YouTube)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “President Trump said late Thursday he was terminating trade negotiations with Canada, pointing to a television advertisement sponsored by the Ontario government that features the voice of Ronald Reagan as he speaks negatively about tariffs.”

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump wrote on social media shortly before 11 p.m, WSJ reported.

WSJ continued, “The president claimed that Canada ‘fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.”’ Trump argued the ad was designed to interfere with the Supreme Court and other courts as they weigh the legality of his far-reaching tariffs.”

“The ad uses audio from a 1987 radio address delivered by Reagan. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said on social media on Thursday night, shortly before Trump’s comments, that the ad misrepresented Reagan’s address. The Ontario government didn’t ask for permission to use the audio, the foundation said, adding that it is reviewing its legal options. The foundation didn’t say what was inaccurate about the ad,” WSJ noted.

2. Wall Street awaits CPI report

CNBC reports that the Friday release of September’s consumer price index report “is pretty much the only game in town this month for a Wall Street that is hungry for data, raising the chances for it to be a market-moving event.”

“While the actual numbers are expecting to land about where they’ve been in recent months, the dearth of official economic reports, thanks to the government shutdown, means even a slight deviation could cause an outsized impact,” CNBC reported. “As far as the Wall Street consensus goes, though, the CPI release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics looks to be more of the same.”

CNBC added, “What the Street will be looking for is any deviation in the readings showing that inflation is running hotter or colder than anticipated. The focus also will be on the details showing what impact President Donald Trump’s tariffs are having on prices.”