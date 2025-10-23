Magnolia Mornings: October 23, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Meridian man sentenced for drug trafficking

(Photo from MDPS)

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Afrika Roshawn Seals of Meridian to 24.3 years in federal prison for operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in the Meridian area.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Seals, identified as a ranking member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, was involved in a lengthy joint local, state, and federal investigation that began in 2022. The investigation was led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), United States Marshals Service, and the East Mississippi Narcotics Task Force.

DPS said during the course of the investigation, agents purchased approximately one pound of crack cocaine from Seals. In September 2023, agents executed multiple search warrants, resulting in the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine, six ounces of fentanyl, five firearms, three stolen vehicles, and $84,411 in U.S. currency, along with other items consistent with drug trafficking. Following Seals’ indictment by a federal grand jury, he was arrested in July 2024. After his arrest, agents obtained probable cause for two additional search warrants. Those searches led to the discovery of an additional 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, approximately 1,500 counterfeit M30 (fentanyl) pills, two firearms, $88,237 in U.S. currency, and more crack cocaine.

DPS noted that several co-conspirators involved in this case are awaiting sentencing.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Congressional GOP consider pushing funding extension to after midterms

According to The Hill, “Republicans on Capitol Hill are discussing extending current government funding levels until December 2026 as debate heats up about the length of a potential stopgap funding bill to reopen the government.”

“Republicans increasingly say a funding stopgap until well beyond Nov. 21 — the funding extension date in the House-passed ‘clean’ continuing resolution (CR) that has failed in the Senate 11 times — will be needed to end the government shutdown, and are privately discussing new end dates, as The Hill previously reported,” per The Hill. “But there is a divide over whether such an extension should carry over the short or long term.”

The Hill added, “Such an extension would punt funding deadlines until after the 2026 midterms.”

2. U.S. slaps Russia’s two biggest oil companies with sanctions

President Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrives at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post reports that “Europe and Ukraine expressed relief and Russia disdain Thursday after President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest and then slapped what he called ‘tremendous’ sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies.”

“Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the new U.S. sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries ‘entirely counterproductive.’ The move could weaken Russia’s already stressed economy and hinder its capacity to bankroll its war in Ukraine,” WP reported, adding, “Adding to the pressure on Moscow, the 27-nation European Union agreed to adopt more sanctions — the bloc’s 19th package targeting Moscow — after weeks of internal negotiations.”

WP continued, “The measures introduce a phased ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, the blacklisting of more ships from Moscow’s ‘shadow fleet’ and a ban on transactions with Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, another oil giant.”

Sports

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

William “Bill” Smith has been named as Ole Miss’ representative on the SEC Football Legends Class for 2025.

The school said Smith was one of the most dominant punters in college football history. He earned All-America honors in 1985 and 1986, and was named to the All-SEC team for three consecutive years from 1984 to 1986.

Known for his booming leg, Ole Miss Athletics said Smith averaged an impressive 44.3 yards on 254 career punts. He set an NCAA record with a 50-yard punt in 32 consecutive games and remains No. 2 in SEC history for career 50-yard punts (86) and games averaging 40 or more yards (36). His 92-yard punt and 84.5-yard single-game average against Southern Miss in 1984 still stand as SEC records. Smith capped his college career with appearances in the Senior Bowl and the Blue-Gray Game, and was a seventh-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 1987 NFL Draft. Smith was later honored with a spot in the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

The Southeastern Conference and Mississippi State announced Wednesday that Gabe Jackson will be honored as State’s 2025 SEC Football Legend.

The school said Jackson was a dominant force on the offensive line for the Bulldogs from 2010 to 2013. Jackson’s decorated career at Mississippi State set the stage for a standout professional career in the NFL that spanned a decade.

MSU Athletics noted that Jackson was a four-year starter at left guard for the Bulldogs, starting all 52 games in his career and was considered the top guard prospect for the 2014 NFL Draft by ESPN.com. He was a first-team All-American by Bleacher Report, a second-team All-America selection by Walter Camp, USA Today and Athlon Sports, a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree, and capped his career by winning the C Spire Conerly Trophy as the top collegiate player in Mississippi, becoming just the third offensive lineman ever to earn the award.

Markets & Business

1. Brent crude prices jump after U.S. sanctions Russian oil companies

(From the Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports that energy prices rose, “after President Trump introduced substantial new sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies.”

“Brent crude futures surged, while European natural gas prices also climbed. Shares in oil companies such as BP, Shell and TotalEnergies gained,” WSJ reported. “The sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft are meant to show Trump’s patience with Russia is wearing thin, as he looks for ways to pressure President Vladimir Putin into a Ukraine peace deal.”

WSJ went on to report, “The EU approved a new sanctions package that will ban imports of Russia’s liquefied natural gas starting next year.”

2. C Spire recognized among top places to work

C Spire has been recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This marks the second consecutive year C Spire has received the honor.

C Spire said Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognize companies that were evaluated using interviews with more than 400,000 U.S. employees and a comprehensive online survey, collecting more than 4.9 million company reviews.

“When people consider their dream job, they often put companies they admire at the top of the list. The opportunity to work at a company you respect is exciting, with many job seekers choosing to only apply to those companies that they know. That is why Newsweek is proud to partner with Plant-A Insights to present, for the second time, America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026, highlighting the 750 companies that employees hold in the highest esteem. These companies are a leading example of best workplace practices, creating environments that are admired by employees,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief for Newsweek.