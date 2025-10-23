If lawmakers are trying to defund public education, they aren’t very good at it

Grant Callen says the notion that Mississippi lawmakers are “defunding” public schools is pure political spin, flatly contradicted by a decade of rising budgets and record spending.

You’ve probably heard the claim that Mississippi’s Republican leaders are “defunding” public education, and that school choice is just another way to siphon dollars away from public schools. But if that’s true, they’re doing a remarkably bad job of it.

Over the past decade, Mississippi has dramatically increased its investment in public education.

According to data from the Mississippi Department of Education, total State Appropriations for K-12 has climbed nearly every year since 2013, reaching record highs in 2024. Even more striking is the rise in Public School Spending Per Student—up more than 60 percent over the last decade, from $8,921 in 2013 to $14,677 in 2024. This graph looks like a hockey stick!

That increase looks even more dramatic when you realize that Public School Enrollment has been steadily declining during the same period. In other words, Mississippi is spending a lot more money on fewer students. That’s the opposite of “defunding.”

Legislative leaders have made clear they view education as a top priority. They’ve supported teacher pay raises, invested in literacy programs that have helped Mississippi’s students become national leaders in reading gains, and adopted a new funding formula designed to ensure that the poorest districts receive the most help. Rather than cutting resources, lawmakers have been pouring ever-increasing dollars into the system, while also asking how those dollars can be used more effectively.

So where does the “defunding” narrative come from? Often, it’s raised in opposition to school choice, the idea that families should have the freedom to choose the best educational option for their children, whether that’s a traditional public school, a charter public school, or a private school.

But let’s call it what it is—a lie. The notion that Mississippi lawmakers are “defunding” public schools is pure political spin, flatly contradicted by a decade of rising budgets and record spending.

Similarly, critics claim that letting families choose will hurt public schools. But the research suggests otherwise. Nearly 30 different studies show private school choice has positive effects on the test scores of students who remain in public schools.

School choice helps make public education stronger by encouraging innovation, competition, and accountability. And with Mississippi’s new approach to funding, dollars are already targeted to support the students and districts that need them most.

In fact, giving families more choices could help slow the decline in public school enrollment. Many parents who are dissatisfied with their local school don’t necessarily want to leave the public system altogether, they just want a better fit. Allowing them to attend another public school outside their district, or access specialized programs elsewhere, could keep thousands of families in public schools rather than driving them out.

It’s time to retire the myth that Mississippi is defunding its schools. The evidence points in one direction: we’re investing more than ever. With continued support for both strong public schools and expanded educational freedom, Mississippi can lead the nation in putting students first.