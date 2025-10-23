Skip to content
Governor Reeves announces new military, defense support organization

By: Jeremy Pittari - October 23, 2025

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • The new organization will work to strengthen military installations in Mississippi, while also expanding economic opportunities.

A new effort called “Mission 3” is being implemented in Mississippi as part of Governor Tate Reeves’ focus on ensuring the success of military assets in the state. 

“Mississippi’s military and defense communities are worthy of appreciation, support and investment,” Reeves said Thursday, announcing the new public-private nonprofit defense community support organization. “Through Mission 3, Mississippi will add another valuable tool in its toolbox to better support those who have sacrificed so much for us. I’m excited to see the positive benefits that will come from Mission 3.”

The new organization will work to strengthen military installations in Mississippi, while also expanding economic opportunities. Mission 3 will advocate for new, and protect existing, military assets and support infrastructure, housing and improved quality of life for military families. 

Mission 3 was chosen as the name for the organization due to its three-pillar approach to focus on military, defense and community. 

Governor Reeves believes the organization was needed because Mississippi is home to several military defense assets that provide for the nation’s security. Through those installations, which include Keesler Air Force Base, Camp Shelby and NASA Stennis Space Center, to name a few, thousands of the state’s residents have good, stable jobs which is vital for the state’s economy. 

“Mission 3 is our region’s answer to a changing defense economy,” Gulf Coast Business Council CEO and President Jamie Miller said in support of the announcement. “It’s how we protect what we’ve built, grow what we’ve earned, and do right by the service members and families who serve us all.”

Mission 3’s executive director will be Colonel Paul Drake, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Army War College.  Colonel Drake served in Iraq and was the Mississippi Air National Guard’s first Fully Joint Qualified Officer. 

“I’m grateful to Governor Reeves and our regional leaders for their vision,” Drake said. “Mission 3 will bring military leaders, businesses and local officials together to speak with one unified voice – because no single organization can protect, enhance and expand our defense economy alone.”

The formation of Mission 3 was the result of studies into military support models in other states by the Gulf Coast Business Council’s Masters Class. It is being funded through a Defense Community Support Program grant from the Mississippi Development Authority.

