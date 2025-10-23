Entergy Mississippi breaks ground on $1.2 billion Vicksburg Advanced Power Station

Governor Tate Reeves said Entergy’s investment will help further solidify Mississippi as a leader in American energy production.

Entergy Mississippi broke ground on the development of a billion-plus dollar 754-megawatt combined-cycle combustion-turbine plant planned at the former Baxter Wilson Steam Electric Station site in Vicksburg on Tuesday.

The Vicksburg Advanced Power Station is part of the utility’s “Superpower Mississippi” initiative, the largest grid upgrade in the company’s history.

Entergy has said its goal is to replace retired power plants with more efficient, cost-effective power generation to reduce forecasted bill increases over the next five years by 16 percent.

The new Vicksburg power station will be a modern natural-gas plant, approximately 40 percent more fuel-efficient than older plants. Entergy Mississippi’s 459,000 customers could see savings, the company touted, as the facility is intended to deliver more efficient, reliable, and affordable power.

“Replacing older plants has been in our long-term resource plan for several years, but we’re taking advantage of the economic growth happening in our region to bring modern generation technology online sooner, while minimizing the rate impact to customers’ bills,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

Building now as opposed to its original schedule has allowed the company to see savings of an estimated $1.3 billion in the materials and equipment costs, Entergy noted, given the inflationary trends in materials and construction costs.

Entergy added that its diverse generation portfolio offers flexibility to lessen the impact on customers’ bills should one fuel source spike in price. Additionally, it expects to pass on to customers an estimated savings of $700 million in fuel costs over the life of the new units.

On hand at Tuesday’s groundbreaking was Governor Tate Reeves (R) and 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D).

Governor Reeves said the new power station will help Mississippi attract emerging industries to the state.

“A top priority of mine will be continuing to bring more available, affordable, and reliable energy to our state. Entergy’s massive $1.2 billion investment will help us further solidify Mississippi as a leader in American energy production. This is another historic day for energy and economic development in Mississippi,” he said.

Entergy did not provide an estimated completion date for the project or when it will start generating energy.

Construction of the Vicksburg Advanced Power Station is expected to generate more than 560 construction jobs over the next several years as well as additional tax revenue for Warren County. When completed, the power plant will employ about 20 people to operate the plant.

Local officials said the plant will play a key role in attracting new businesses and industries to Warren County.

“The plant will also return vital revenues to the tax base for the county, which helps support county services for all residents,” said Kelle Barfield, Warren County Board of Supervisors President.