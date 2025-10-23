Agreement reached on land surrounding Jackson airport

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).

The Jackson City Council approved an agreement between Rankin County and the city regarding land surrounding the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Tuesday, by a 5 -2 vote.

Councilmember Tina Clay asked City Attorney Drew Martin if Jackson would lose tax revenue with the agreement.

“In reality, we are only getting the sale value of the land?” she asked. “We will only get funds from sales and development. We will not receive any from taxes, the revenue we need to grow. So, we are cutting off revenue?”

Martin explained that the incorporation status of that land is the only change. The agreement allows Jackson, Pearl, and Flowood to legally include portions of the land within their municipal boundaries for purposes of planning and taxation.

Mayor John Horhn said the agreement represents a major step forward for cooperation and shared economic growth in the Jackson metro area.

“It is important for the public to understand that this agreement does not transfer or surrender any City of Jackson property. The City of Jackson continues to own all airport lands, including the surrounding acreage,” he said.

After the council meeting, the Mayor’s Office issued a statement saying that for Jackson, the agreement is an opportunity.

“Currently, this area is not incorporated and therefore generates no sales or property tax revenue for the City. Under this agreement, the portions incorporated by Jackson will now allow our city to collect property and sales taxes from development, leasehold interests, and business activity on the land, all while maintaining full ownership of the property,” the release stated.

The agreement allows the cities to extend essential services, such as water and sewer, the city attorney said, noting that Pearl has agreed to provide these services within the next 18 months, relieving Jackson of that financial and operational responsibility.

“This deal does not give away one inch of land. The City of Jackson remains proud owner and steward of the airport and its surrounding lands, and we are committed to ensuring that this partnership strengthens, rather than diminishes, our city’s economic future,” Horhn said. “Simply put: Jackson is not giving away land. We’re putting it to work for the people of Jackson.”

Clay and Councilmember Kenneth Stokes voted against the agreement.