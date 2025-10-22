Magnolia Mornings: October 22, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MDES announces $5.7 million grant to support workforce development in shipbuilding

DDG 129 (Photo from Ingalls Shipbuilding)

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) said Tuesday that the agency has been awarded $5.7 million as part of over $86 million in Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grants from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to support workforce development in critical sectors, including shipbuilding.

Administered through the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration, the grants will reimburse employers for training in high-demand and emerging industries, addressing critical workforce needs in fields such as welding, marine electrical work, and manufacturing.

MDES said Mississippi intends to use the grant exclusively for shipbuilding, expanding training programs for major employers like Ingalls Shipbuilding, Bollinger Shipyards, and United States Marine, Inc., which collectively employ over 11,000 workers. The agency noted that the investment comes at a critical time, as these companies anticipate a need to fill 2,500 new positions annually while also addressing turnover and upskilling current employees.

2. Biloxi, Shuckers in battle over batting cage, stadium advertising

WLOX reports that “the City of Biloxi and the Shuckers Minor League Baseball team are blaming each other for not paying up. The disagreement could lead to a court battle if both sides don’t come to an agreement.”

“Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council approved a resolution to start the mediation process between the City and the baseball team’s company,” WLOX reported. “Shuckers Baseball, LLC claims Biloxi owes it money for a batting cage, but the city says the team hasn’t paid up for stadium advertising. As part of the mediation process, the Shuckers will put over $368,000 into a special account. If an agreement isn’t reached by December 5, then it could be taken up in court, where a judge will decide who owes whom money.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Vance optimistic Israel-Hamas cease-fire will hold

(Image from livestream)

The New York Times reports that Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday “that a flurry of recent visits to Israel by top American officials was intended to oversee the fragile cease-fire deal in Gaza and not to ‘monitor a toddler.'”

“Mr. Vance made the comments after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in Jerusalem on Wednesday,” NYT reported. “The trip came just over a week after President Trump traveled to the country. Steve Witkoff, Mr. Trump’s Middle East envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, have also been in Israel in recent days.”

NYT went on to report, “Mr. Vance expressed optimism on Wednesday that the truce would hold.”

“I think that we have an opportunity to do something really historic, so we’re going to keep working at it with all of our friends in the Israeli government,” he said, per NYT.

2. Nuclear option on table to end shutdown?

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As The Hill reports, “Senate Republicans are increasingly chattering about changing the filibuster’s rules if Democrats do not end the shutdown, even though Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) says he opposes weakening a tool safeguarding the minority’s power.”

“Initially, there was no discussion about filibuster reform when it came to the shutdown, but the idea is getting more attention in Republican circles as the stalemate drags on,” The Hill reported. “Even Republicans who have in the past have voiced staunch support for preserving the filibuster say that creating a carve-out to the 60-vote threshold to reopen the government is getting more talk.”

The Hill continued, “Republican senators said changing the Senate filibuster rule didn’t come up for discussion at a White House meeting Tuesday with President Trump, but they predict Trump will start pressuring Thune to change the Senate rules if the shutdown extends to November.”

Sports

1. Northwest, Co-Lin rise in JUCO poll

(Photo from Co-Lin Athletics)

Mississippi JUCOs are winding down the regular season with key matchups set for this week. Northwest and Co-Lin rose in the polls this week after strong performances last Thursday.

Here is the list of who is playing this Thursday night:

No. 4 Northwest at Holmes

No. 9 MGCCC at Coahoma

East Central at No. 7 Co-Lin

No. 12 Hinds at Pearl River

Northeast at No. 15 Itawamba

East MS at MS Delta

Then on Saturday, Southwest hosts Jones.

2. DSU kicker earns Freshman conference honor

(Photo by Weronika Kaczmarska from DSU Athletics)

Delta State University kicker Dean Roberts has earned the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week.



DSU Athletics said Roberts connected with a 21-yard field goal in Delta State’s 51-10 win over Ferrum College Saturday afternoon at Parker Field at McCool Stadium. The Mims, Florida native has scored 26 points for the Statesmen in five games played so far in his freshman season.



DSU heads to Livingston, Alabama to take on the University of West Alabama on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Earnings reports roll in

CNBC reports that stock futures “pulled back on Wednesday morning after a record-setting session powered by strong corporate earnings.”

“Traders pored through a flurry of new earnings reports. Netflix shares slumped 7% after the company posted an earnings miss, while Intuitive Surgical shares rallied 17% on the back of its strong earnings and revenue results,” CNBC reported. “Strong quarterly results given earlier from companies such as Coca-Cola had powered the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a fresh high above 47,000 at one point Tuesday. The 30-stock index closed the session just below that mark at a record high.”

CNBC noted, “Still, investors are hopeful that the flurry of upcoming earnings reports could be the next catalyst that U.S. equities need to keep rallying.”

2. Cracker Barrel shares down 30% since rebrand debacle

The Wall Street Journal reports that Cracker Barrell Chief Executive Julie Felss Masino “said the company was trying to make its logo easier to see on highway billboards when a design change prompted fierce backlash this summer.”

“It wasn’t meant to be ideological, she added,” WSJ reported, adding, “Cracker Barrel replaced its longtime logo featuring a man in overalls leaning against a barrel, with a streamlined version featuring just the chain’s name. It reversed the change in late August after everyone from die-hard customers to President Trump weighed in, accusing the store of abandoning its heritage and tradition.”

WSJ went on to report, “Cracker Barrel’s shares are down about 30% year to date, bringing the company’s market capitalization around $825 million. It remains to be seen how much long-term damage Cracker Barrel might suffer as a result of the controversy.”