Jackson mayor announces homeless task force

Mayor John Horhn said the 16-member Unhoused Task Force will help city leader “design solutions rooted in dignity and opportunity.”

Jackson Mayor John Horhn (D) has created a 16-member task force to examine the city’s homelessness issue.

Mayor Horhn explained that the City of Jackson’s Unhoused Task Force is a diverse group of advocates, business leaders, and community experts who will develop actionable strategies to address homelessness and panhandling across the city.

The taskforce will provide their recommendations to city leaders in early 2026.

“Homelessness impacts every corner of our community, from our downtown business corridors to our neighborhoods,” Horhn said in a statement. “Through this task force, we’re bringing together people who understand the complexity of this issue from every angle, advocates, service providers, and policy experts, to help us design solutions rooted in dignity and opportunity.”

Two new state laws limit where the homeless can loiter and how donations can be solicited from the public. Both have drawn criticism from homeless advocates.

The city’s task force will examine housing access, mental health services, workforce re-entry, and panhandling reduction strategies that prioritize human-centered outcomes.

The group will be co-chaired by Melvin Stamps, representing Continuum of Care, and Jill Buckley, Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services.

The group is expected to provide recommendations to the Mayor and City Council, with the aim being to enhance coordination among service providers, identify long-term housing solutions, and improve outreach and safety for both residents and the homeless population.

“Addressing homelessness requires a unified approach that goes beyond temporary support,” Stamps said. “Our goal is to help the city align resources, remove barriers, and strengthen partnerships that lead to permanent housing stability for Jackson residents.”

Buckley stressed the importance of compassion and coordination.

“Every person in Jackson deserves to live with security and self-respect,” she said. “This task force represents a commitment to listening, learning, and building a community response that offers real paths to housing and hope.”

Jackson’s Unhoused Task Force will begin meeting in late October. Members of the task force include:

Liz Brister, Downtown Jackson Partners

Pat Bennett, Mississippi College School of Law

Grace Greene, The Net, MDOC Satellite Facility Mentor

Ledger Parker, Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH)

Patricia Reese, Mayoral Transition Team

Putalamus White, Jackson Resource Center

Tiffany Jones, Jackson Public Schools

Wendy Bailey, Mississippi Department of Mental Health Services

Tamara Stewart, Mississippi Home Corporation

Stacey Howard, Grace House

Stuart Tirey, Central Mississippi Realtors

Merrill McKewen, Habitat for Humanity

Tim Collins, Mississippi Housing Partnership

Sanetria Moore, Hinds Behavioral Health Services

Jackson has the largest homeless population in Mississippi with more than 650 persons, according to Jackson State University.

In November, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley (D) and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes (D) held a Town Hall meeting to address the issue. From that meeting came discussions on banning camping on certain properties not designated by the city or county. The goal, city leaders said, was to encourage those sleeping on the street to go to shelters or resource centers.