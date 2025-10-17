The privilege of His Word

His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence. – 2 Peter 1:3

When was the last time that you paused to ponder what a privilege it is to have nearly unlimited access to God’s word? These days, we can carry it around in our pockets and pull up any chapter and verse or even search the entire Bible in a matter of seconds.

Instant access to all of Scripture feels so commonplace. And yet we ought to be astounded at such an honor! Their Author formed the heavens with His fingers (Psalm 8:3). He breathed the Scriptures out Himself (2 Timothy 3:16). Their contents are more valuable than the finest gold (Psalm 19:10), and their truth will endure forever (1 Peter 1:25). In the Bible, we find all that we need for life and godliness—and nothing we don’t. Every paragraph is unique in its addition to the whole, and yet every part contributes to the one grand story. Most of all, it is the means by which the Spirit brings us into a deeper “knowledge of” God—which we could translate “relationship with,” since the Greek word Peter uses, epignosis, carries the sense of a relational knowing, not a merely intellectual one. It is through the word that we come to know more intimately our Maker, whom we were created to glorify and enjoy forever.[1]

In the longest prayer of our Lord Jesus that Scripture records, He spends much time praying for His people. In one specific petition, He asks this: “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth” (John 17:17). Jesus Himself knew the power of God’s word. When Satan tempted Him in the wilderness, He responded with scriptural truth. In one instance, he quoted Moses from Deuteronomy 8:3 and reiterated for us that “man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). If Jesus Christ nourished His own soul on the word of God, then how much more do we need its food?

Sometimes constant easy access to something causes us to miss what a privilege it is to have it—like water or electricity, for example. While the shower and the lights are working fine, we hardly give them a second thought. But we certainly do notice when they are gone! Let’s not treat God’s word the same way. God has gifted us with such unhindered access to His truth. Why not take it up and read? How will you soak in the Scriptures and bask in the rays of truth that contain everything you need for life and godliness?