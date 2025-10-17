Historic Jefferson College being transformed into regional preservation field school

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that the agency was signing a memorandum of understanding that will allow Mississippi State University to use the site for education, research and workforce development purposes.

Historic Jefferson College, the birthplace of the statehood of Mississippi, will now play a new role as an interpretive center and field school through a memorandum of understanding with the Mississippi State University and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The school was established in the early 1800’s as the first institution of higher learning in the Mississippi territory.

“Historic Jefferson College holds a special place in the history of education in Mississippi, dating back to 1802,” MDAH Historic Preservation Division Director Barry White said.

When Mississippi gained statehood in 1817, the Old Methodist Church on the campus played host to the drafting of the state’s first constitution. Today, the site is on the National Register of Historic Places and controlled by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. It will now play a part in educating the nation’s future preservation professionals.

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that the agency was signing a memorandum of understanding that will allow Mississippi State University to use the site for education, research and workforce development purposes. This MOU will allow students, faculty and the community to receive academic benefits through year-round programming that includes field schools, workshops, and other experiential learning opportunities.

Students will learn about the site’s historic significance, and how it played a part in the nation’s history, including its story during the Civil War, Reconstruction and the other historic eras.

“As the state’s leading research university and land-grant institution, Mississippi State is called to serve the entire state, and we are honored to work together with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for this innovative partnership at Historic Jefferson College,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “Students will develop real-world skills working with faculty, employers, and professionals in a unique hands-on environment, and we will be able to help our state address a critical shortage of skilled labor in construction and historic preservation.”

The agreement includes a workforce development component with emphasis in construction technology and the trade of preservation. Students can expect to receiver firsthand experience in the preservation of historic structures and archeology, along with architecture, history and building arts.

“As a key partner, MSU brings the expertise we need to develop a first-rate curriculum that prepares students for careers in historic preservation trades. We look forward to working with MSU and other partners to bring students back to Mississippi’s first institution of higher learning,” MDAH Director Katie Blount said.

The announcement regarding the MOU states that the effort between MDAH and MSU is the continuation of a pilot preservation field school established at the site in 2024.

Grant funding totaling $250,000 provided in 2023 by Entergy Mississippi has been combined with federal and state funding for the work being conducted at Historic Jefferson College. Repair and stabilizing work have been underway on the various buildings on the campus since 2023.