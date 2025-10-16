Magnolia Mornings: October 16, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MBI makes arrest in deadly Alcorn State shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday evening that officers have arrested and charged 26-year-old Taevion Doss in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at Alcorn State University on October 11th.

Doss has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon on school property. This remains an open investigation, MBI stated, and no further comment will be made at this time.

“I’m proud of the hard work and collaboration between the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and our local partners,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Together, we’re sending a clear message that senseless crime has no place in Mississippi.”

2. Crawford executed after nearly 30 years on death row

Charles Ray Crawford (Photo from MDOC)

Charles Crawford was executed Wednesday night at Parchman prison in Mississippi for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a college student, Kristy Ray, in 1993.

After exhausting his appeals and failing to have Governor Tate Reeves offer him clemency, Crawford’s nearly 30 years spent on death row ended with a lethal injection.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said on social media, “For nearly 30 years, the Attorney General’s Office has fought for justice for the Ray family and for his other victims, filing dozens of briefs in state and federal courts, including at the US and Mississippi Supreme Courts last week to fight Crawford’s last-ditch effort to stay his execution. While nothing can restore the innocent life that was taken from Ms. Ray’s loved ones, we pray that they and his other victims received long-awaited closure today.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Thune to offer full-year defense spending bill to Senate

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to The Hill, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is throwing a curveball into the shutdown fight as he plans to bring a full-year spending bill for the Pentagon to the floor on Thursday, effectively daring Democrats to oppose it as part of their push to keep health care at the forefront of the impasse.”

“Democrats have been almost completely united in their opposition to the GOP’s ‘clean’ bill to fund the government through Nov. 21. The Senate voted against the House-passed continuing resolution for the ninth time on Wednesday, with another vote on the stopgap expected on Thursday,” The Hill reported. “But Thursday’s vote on the Defense bill represents more of a gamble, and leaders on Wednesday largely said they hadn’t yet decided what to do.”

The Hill went on to report, “At the same time, Democrats want to appear steadfast in their opposition to the Trump administration, and note that they’ve gotten no guarantees about what Republicans could attach to the Defense bill once it clears Thursday’s procedural hurdle.”

2. California Governor Newsom vetoes reparations bill, agrees to new state agency

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

As reported by the New York Times, “Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed legislation this month to create a state agency that will determine who qualifies as a descendant of slavery. But he vetoed measures that would have given descendants preference in college admissions, home loan assistance and restitution for property seized in past years by the government through eminent domain.”

NYT reported that the move comes after in 2020 “California created the first state task force to study how to remedy the harms caused by slavery, an issue that had long been discussed but rarely acted upon. Three years later, that panel recommended more than 100 ideas, including $1.2 million payments for some older Black Californians.”

“But since then, California’s movement toward reparations has slowed as state leaders have had to decide whether to spend actual tax dollars on tangible benefits and as the public remains opposed to providing compensation,” NYT reported.

Sports

1. Kiffin named to Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award watchlist

(Photo from OleMissFB on X)

It was announced Wednesday that Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin has been named to the watch list for the American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, Kiffin is among 28 coaches nationally and nine within the SEC named to the watch list for the Bear Bryant Award.

The award is given annually each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field. In honor of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, the American Heart Association and the Bryant family present the award each year to raise awareness and critical funds for its mission.

2. MSU’s Pulliam selected to The Sporting News Midseason All-America Team

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State punter Ethan Pulliam has been selected to The Sporting News Midseason All-America Team, the publication announced Wednesday.

MSU Athletics said Pulliam, a redshirt sophomore from Starkville, has been a key piece for the Bulldogs’ special teams through the first half of the 2025 season, standing out among the nation’s best in punting efficiency and ability to flip the field.

In six games, Pulliam has punted 19 times for 885 yards, averaging 46.6 yards per punt. Of his 19 punts, eight have been over 50 yards. His longest punt has traveled 67 yards.

Markets & Business

1. Walmart CEO says U.S. manufacturing comeback good for business

At CNBC’s inaugural Invest in America Forum, “Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said the company is increasing its investments in U.S.-made products and suppliers, describing it as part of a long-standing, strategic priority.”

“Investing in U.S. manufacturing and U.S. operations, sure, it’s great for business, but it’s also great for employment. It’s great for jobs. It’s great for the country, and it helps us with our supply chain being flexible and dynamic,” Furner said, per CNBC.

CNBC added, “Nearly two-thirds of the products Walmart sells are made, grown or assembled in the United States, according to Furner. Walmart is expanding on that front, including a new beef processing facility in Olathe, Kansas, which he said is expected to create over 600 jobs.”

2. Tech companies take to building own power plants in AI race

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)

The Wall Street Journal reports that tech companies “aren’t waiting around for the archaic U.S. power grid to catch up” as they compete in the AI race.

“With the push for AI dominance at warp speed, the ‘Bring Your Own Power’ boom is a quick fix for the gridlock of trying to get on the grid. It’s driving an energy Wild West that is reshaping American power,” WSJ reported. “Most tech titans would be happy to trade their DIY sourcing for the ability to plug into the electric grid. But supply-chain snarls and permitting challenges are complicating everything, and the U.S. isn’t building transmission infrastructure or power plants fast enough to meet the sudden surge in demand for electricity.”

WSJ added, “America should be adding about 80 gigawatts of new power generation capacity a year to keep pace with AI as well as cloud computing, crypto, industrial demand and electrification trends, according to consulting and technology firm ICF. It’s currently building less than 65 gigawatts. That gap alone is enough electricity to power two Manhattans during the hottest parts of summer.”