Vice President J.D. Vance, Erika Kirk bringing Turning Point USA campus tour to Ole Miss

The Vice President will hold a Q&A with students in attendance, in the style of Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder who was assassinated in Utah last month.

Vice President J.D. Vance and new Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk are coming to Ole Miss as part of the organization’s college campus tours on October 29.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, while interviewing Vance.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated last month while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University. The organization named his widow, Erika, as its CEO in the days following her husband’s death.

“You guys are going to be at Ole Miss together,” Kolvet said to Vance, adding,”And it’s going to be Erika’s only appearance on the tour. I mean, we really, you know, we thought about suggesting to her to do more, and it’s just, she needs time. She needs time. But she wanted to make it a priority to be at this one, and you’re making it a priority to be at this one.”

Kolvet estimated that the event would draw between 9,000 and 10,000 people to Ole Miss.

Turning Point USA was to make a stop at Ole Miss prior to Charlie Kirk’s assassination but in the wake of the tragedy it was unclear who would be appearing at the event scheduled to be in the Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus.

Vance told Kolvet that he will give a short speech and then take questions from the college students in attendance.

“That engagement is such a big part of Charlie’s legacy,” Vance said, adding that he wants to do that as well.

Organizers say the event will being hosted by the TPUSA chapter at the University of Mississippi and The Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom. They note that doors will open early, “so mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night.”

Students can register to attend here.