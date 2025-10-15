Magnolia Mornings: October 15, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

UMMC adds midwifery clinic in Madison

The University of Mississippi Medical Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology is expanding its services with a new midwifery clinic at UMMC Madison.

It is the first midwifery clinic to open off the main UMMC campus that offers care five days a week.

UMMC said this week that the Madison location is part of a five-year plan to integrate certified nurse-midwives into UMMC hospitals and clinics in the metro area and surrounding counties, with the goal of offering round-the-clock midwifery care by 2027.

The UMMC Madison clinic is the first to be staffed exclusively by certified nurse midwives, while maintaining collaborative relationships with departmental OB-GYN physicians for consultation, collaborative patient management and referrals when needed.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. GOP, Trump Admin. finding ways to fund military, WIC amid Democrat shutdown

President Donald Trump address Congress, March 4, 2025 (Photo from POTUS on X)

The Hill reports that “Republicans and the Trump administration are bracing for a lengthy government shutdown.”

“The White House is taking steps to redistribute funds to ensure the military gets paychecks during the shutdown. Doing so in this way takes care of a constituency important to the GOP and Trump, but it deprives Democrats of a vote to fund the military,” The Hill reported, adding, “Federal law enforcement may be next, as the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday indicated it is searching for ways to pay officers at the federal level. In addition, the White House has laid out plans to keep funding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.”

The Hill continued, “The moves almost ensure the shutdown impasse will blow past the 16-day shutdown in 2013.”

2. Trump posthumously award Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

(Photo from the White House on X)

As the New York Times reports, “President Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bestowing the nation’s highest civilian honor on a political ally who was assassinated last month.”

“We’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction,” Mr. Trump said during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, which was attended by most of the cabinet, NYT reported.

NYT went on to report, “Mr. Kirk is the first person to receive the honor in Mr. Trump’s second term. The president has announced plans to also award it to Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and an adviser to Mr. Trump, and Ben Carson, who served as the housing secretary in Mr. Trump’s first term.”

Sports

(Photo from NJCAA)

Mississippi JUCOs are back on the gridiron this Thursday with a full slate of games across the state. Here are the matchups:

No. 15 Jones at East Central

Itawamba at Holmes

MS Delta at No. 5 Northwest

No. 10 Co-Lin at No. 4 MGCCC

Pearl River at East MS

Coahoma at Northeast

Southwest at No. 13 Hinds

2. JSU’s Morgan, Ivory earn SWAC weekly honors

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State football’s JaCobian Morgan and Quincy Ivory were each named to weekly awards by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) this week following a win over Alabama A&M.

Morgan was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week, winning the award for the third consecutive week.

Ivory was named the co-Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

Markets & Business

1. Fed rate cut still seen as possible later this month

FILE – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the central bank on track to reduce interest rates again at its meeting later this month by highlighting weakness in the job market despite lingering concerns over sticky inflation.”

“Powell said the central bank is trying to balance against two risks that could call for competing policy steps,” WSJ reported. “Cutting rates too quickly could ‘leave the inflation job unfinished,’ but moving too slowly to reduce borrowing costs could spur ‘painful losses in the employment market,’ he said Tuesday at an economics conference in Philadelphia.”

WSJ noted, “Powell said little to push back against broad expectations that the Fed would cut rates at its coming meeting on Oct. 28-29, even though he said nothing to specifically ratify such expectations.”

2. Futures up as China trade fears linger

CNBC reports that stock futures rose Wednesday “as a slate of stronger-than-anticipated earnings overshadowed worries about growing trade tensions with China.”

“Trade fears led to a tumultuous session on Tuesday. The S&P 500 attempted to stage a comeback, but ultimately closed lower after President Donald Trump threatened China with a cooking oil embargo late in the session as retaliation for Beijing not buying U.S. soybeans,” CNBC reported. “On Tuesday, the benchmark was up as much as 0.4% and down as much as 1.5%.”

CNBC continued, “The Nasdaq Composite fell but closed well off the lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend to rise just over 200 points, although it had fallen as much 1.3% on Tuesday morning.”