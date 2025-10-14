Noxubee, Kemper school districts expanding STEM program thanks to Huber Engineered Woods

The company invested $170,000 to help the two Mississippi district expand their Project Lead the Way programs.

Two Mississippi school districts are benefitting from a $170,000 STEM investment to expand the Project Lead the Way program.

The funding was provided by Huber Engineered Woods, the company that built a new sawmill in Shuqualak. Huber Engineered Woods is part of the J.M. Huber Corporation.

The PLTW program has been ongoing for the past year in Noxubee and Kemper County School districts, allowing about 1,000 students in elementary through high school access to its curriculum.

Expansion of that program was announced last week, allowing an additional 1,400 students access to the program.

Students in the program gain experience in areas that may inspire students to seek future jobs in engineering, the scientific fields and/or skilled professions.

“I’m very excited to have our private companies help provide support in our schools,” State Rep. Rob Roberson (R), chairman of the House Education Committee, told Magnolia Tribune. “This partnership will not only help the company but will provide the schools and more importantly the students an excellent opportunity. Congratulations to all involved.”

As part of the ongoing program, 12 teachers completed a two-week training that provides them with curriculum intended for the STEM classroom.

One of the fields students can explore in the program is computer coding. As part of last week’s announcement, representatives from Huber and the school districts toured several classes at Noxubee High School. In the computer science class, students demonstrated the skills they are learning that will allow them to create and launch their own smartphone apps by school year’s end. In the beginning engineering course, students demonstrated how they are learning to design and build catapults.

“We are visiting classrooms today to see the funds in action,” said Lea Volpe, Vice President and Communications and Community Relations at J.M Huber Corporation. “It’s great to see the excitement in their faces as they are learning computer science, robotics, and engineering skills that we are investing in to help prepare them for the future.”

These skills are not only expected to help them determine a career path after high school but also provide lessons that can apply to everyday life, such as critical thinking and problem solving.

Students in the program pick up technical skills while building on their ability to communicate and work with a team, which will prove beneficial as they enter the workforce.

“The funding enhances our program offerings by exposing kids to things they wouldn’t ordinarily be exposed to,” said Dr. Washington Cole IV, Superintendent of Education, Noxubee County School District. “When you see a company such as Huber reaching out and supporting schools, it enhances our students’ outlook on life, the investment and the community. It’s uplifting and encouraging.”