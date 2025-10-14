Skip to content
Arrests made in Leland shooting, investigation continues

By: Frank Corder - October 14, 2025

  • The FBI continues to ask for the public’s help as they look to identify and arrest others who may have been involved in the incident.

Four suspects in the Leland mass shooting which occurred over the weekend have been arrested, the FBI has confirmed.

Three have been charged with capital murder. They are Teviyon L. Powell, 29; William Bryant, 29; and Morgan Lattimore, 25.

The fourth suspect is Latoya A. Powell, 44. She was charged with attempted murder.

The FBI said more arrests are pending as their investigation into the incident continues.

The incident occurred around midnight Friday into Saturday as folks in the area were celebrating downtown after a high school homecoming football game. The shooting left six dead and nearly a dozen injured.

A disagreement between several individuals is what the FBI is pointing to as the cause at this juncture.

The Washington County Coroner has released the names of the deceased. They are Oreshama Johnson, 41; Calvin Plant, 19; Shelbyona Powell, 25; and Kaslyn Johnson, 18; Amos Brantley, Jr., 18; and JaMichael Jones, 34.

Brantley’s death was reported by the Hinds County Coronor while Jones’ passing was reported by the Shelby County Medical Examiner.

The FBI continues to ask for the public’s help as they look to identify and arrest others who may have been involved in the incident. The Jackson Field Office has established a digital media tips website to collect multimedia video or digital photos from the public in support of the investigation.

The FBI has noted that anyone with cellphone video or multimedia recordings of the incident is encouraged to upload media here. Digital media uploads and tips can be submitted anonymously.

