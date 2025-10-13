Magnolia Mornings: October 13, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

FBI seeking information about Leland shooting

WAPT reports that 6 people have been confirmed dead and at least 12 injured following the Leland High School homecoming game on Friday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are investigating.

The FBI’s Jackson office posted Saturday on X, “We ask that members of the public share any information, specifically videos and photos that would assist us in this investigation, and we encourage them to please report that to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov. Any piece of information could be crucial.”

The Leland shooting was one of 5 shootings in 24 hours in Mississippi which left at least 9 dead.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump in Israel as last living Hamas hostages released

(Photo from the White House on X)

As The Hill reports, “President Trump arrived on Monday in Israel, where he will speak at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in the wake of Hamas releasing the last living hostages from Gaza.”

“Hamas on Monday released all 20 living hostages still being held since the October, 2023 attacks in Israel, marking a major milestone in the first phase of a Middle East peace deal to end the fighting in Gaza,” The Hill reported.

The Hill noted, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders praised Trump’s efforts and vowed to nominate him for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump has been vying for.”

2. Vance says Trump has not ruled out invoking Insurrection Act

(Photo from CSPAN)

The New York Times reports that Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday “President Trump was ‘looking at all of his options’ to deploy the National Guard in major cities, including invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which grants the president emergency powers to deploy troops on U.S. soil during major unrest.”

“In an interview on NBC News’ ‘Meet the Press,’ Mr. Vance said Mr. Trump ‘has not felt he needed to’ invoke the Insurrection Act ‘right now,’ but he has not ruled it out,” NYT reported. “Last week, Mr. Trump said he saw the Insurrection Act as ‘a way to get around’ recent court rulings blocking his efforts to deploy the guard to fight crime and put down protests against the government’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.”

NYT continued, “Generally speaking, the Insurrection Act gives the president the power to send military forces to states to quell widespread public unrest and to support civilian law enforcement agencies. Mr. Vance, echoing the president’s arguments, claimed on NBC News that crime was ‘out of control’ in major cities, pointing to violent attacks against immigration officers.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss, 6-0, drops to No. 5

After a lackluster homecoming win over Washington State, Ole Miss dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.

Ole Miss flipped spots with Texas A&M who rose to No. 4 after defeating Florida.

Saturday’s win was the 50th for Head Coach Lane Kiffin while at Ole Miss, becoming the fastest coach in program history to reach the mark — and only the third all time.

The Rebels, now 6-0, travel to No. 9 Georgia for a statement game that could propel Ole Miss to the College Football Playoffs.

2. Jackson State wins homecoming game

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State won its homecoming game in a hard fought 38-34 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night.

Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC) took the lead with just 50 seconds left in the game on an 18-yard touchdown pass from JaCobian Morgan to Nate Rembert.

The Tigers return to action on October 25 against Grambling State in the HBCU Las Vegas Classic.

Markets & Business

1. Future rise after Trump says trade relations with China “will all be fine”

CNBC reports that stock futures “rose Monday, rebounding from Friday’s sell-off after President Donald Trump said trade relations with China ‘will all be fine.'”

“Those moves come after Trump’s Truth Social post on Sunday suggested to investors the president may not follow through on his threat to post a ‘massive increase of tariffs’ on China. That comment on Friday brought the U.S. trade war with China back to the fore, and sent stocks tumbling in a rout that wiped out $2 trillion in market value,” CNBC reported.

“Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I,” Trump wrote, as reported by CNBC. “The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it.”

CNBC added, “All three major averages slid last week, with the Dow losing 2.7%. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% for the period, while the Nasdaq slid 2.5%. The S&P 500′s 2.7% drop on Friday alone was its largest since April, when the stock market was still reeling from the shock of Trump’s initial tariff announcement.”

2. Economists expect growth, weaker hiring

FILE – Shoppers pause in the produce section at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Prospects for U.S. economic growth are looking up, as investment in artificial intelligence booms and risks around tariffs diminish, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.”

“Even as the economists have raised estimates for economic growth, they have lowered prospects for jobs,” WSJ reported. “Behind the strange dichotomy: Employers are reluctant to hire given political uncertainty and rising costs, even as their investment, especially in AI, is boosting productivity and economic growth.”

WSJ went on to report, “On average, economists expect gross domestic product adjusted for inflation to increase 1.7% in the fourth quarter this year from a year earlier, up sharply from the July survey average of 1%. For 2026 they still expect growth of 1.9%.”