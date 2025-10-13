FBI seeks tips as investigation into Leland mass shooting continues

The Delta incident left 6 dead in the early morning hours on Saturday. It was one of five reported shooting in Mississippi in 24 hours.

The FBI has announced that the Jackson Field Office has established a digital media tips website to collect multimedia video or digital photos from the public in support of the investigation into the mass shooting that occurred in Leland on Friday, October 11.

The incident, which occurred around midnight as folks in the area were celebrating downtown after a high school homecoming football game, left six dead and nearly a dozen injured.

It appears the incident was sparked by a disagreement among several individuals, according to the FBI.

The FBI has released the photos of four individuals – three males and one female – who have been identified as “unknown suspects.”

The incident remains under investigation by local law enforcement, and the FBI is providing federal assistance in this investigation.

Law enforcement is seeking information to help identify unknown subjects. Information outside of digital media may be provided to the FBI Jackson office by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at here.

The FBI also notes that anyone with cellphone video or multimedia recordings of the incident is encouraged to upload media here. Digital media uploads and tips can be submitted anonymously.

The Leland shooting was one of five incidents in 24 hours in Mississippi. The other shootings occurred at Heidelberg High School where 2 are dead, South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, Alcorn State University with 1 dead, and one near the homecoming celebration for Jackson State University.

Another shooting was reported Sunday in Jackson, leaving one dead.