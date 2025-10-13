Skip to content
Coast restoration projects under review ahead of 2026 legislative session

By: Frank Corder - October 13, 2025

(Photo from Gulf Coast Business Council)

  • See the 53 remaining projects under consideration for funding through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board is meeting Tuesday in Gulfport to continue its work of narrowing down projects proposed to be funded in 2026 through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The fund is part of the BP Oil Spill settlement received by the state of Mississippi. Started in September 2018, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund has provided funding to businesses and organizations looking to bring increased economic activity to the Gulf Coast region.

Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, local governments, nongovernmental organizations, higher education institutions, community colleges, ports, airports, public-private partnerships, private for-profit entities, private nonprofit entities and local economic development entities.

Earlier this month, the Advisory Board reviewed all 87 submitted projects which totaled more than $383 million in requested GCRF funds this application period. The Board has narrowed the list to 53 for further consideration.

Tuesday, the Board will vote on the remaining projects under consideration to determine which will move forward to the presentation phase. Applicants will then be invited to present in five-minute sessions during an all-day meeting on November 3.

The 53 projects up for discussion by the Board are:

  1. ATM Holdings, LLC – Legacy Park Town Center
  2. Bayside Luxury Garage Condominium, LLC – Bayside Garages Biloxi
  3. BEST Holdings – Tomaston Medical Park Phase 1A Development
  4. Bollinger Shipyards – Bulkhead Rehabilitation for Polar Security Cutter Program
  5. City of Diamondhead – Commercial District Transformation Phase IV
  6. City of Gautier – Town Commons Park Development Phase 3
  7. City of Lucedale – Cowart Street Improvements
  8. City of Moss Point – Highway 63/Escatawpa Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion
  9. City of Moss Point – Downtown Infrastructure & Renewal Phase II
  10. City of Pascagoula – Lowery Island Restoration Project
  11. City of Pass Christian – East North Street Extension
  12. City of Picayune – Friendship Park Revitalization Project: Phase II
  13. City of Waveland – Coleman Avenue Revitalization & Flood Risk Reduction
  14. City of Wiggins – Hall Street Widening
  15. Copper Llama, LLC – Copper Llama Distillery
  16. George County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Water System Expansion
  17. George County Regional Health System – Infrastructure & Site Development
  18. George County Regional Health System – Health & Rehab Revitalization
  19. Gillum-Young, Robinson & Harris – Gulfport Gaslight District
  20. Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority – Rental Car Ready Return Canopy
  21. Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority – Runway 18-36 Extension
  22. Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission – Stennis Airport Site 1 Hangar Development
  23. Harrison County Board of Supervisors – Advanced Research & Development Trust Fund
  24. Harrison County Development Commission – I-10 & Canal Road Site Development
  25. Harrison County Development Commission – Coastal Revolving Loan Fund
  26. Harrison County School District – Career & Technical Workforce Development Expansion
  27. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office – Law Enforcement Training Academy Phase II
  28. INFINITY Science Center – All for STEAM & STEAM for All Initiative
  29. La Pointe-Krebs Foundation – Interpretive Center
  30. Lazy Palm Hotel/Food Hall – Hotel & Food Hall Project
  31. Long Beach Harbor – Complex Restoration
  32. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center – Blue Economy STEM Center
  33. Memorial Hospital Foundation – Multispecialty Center
  34. Memorial Hospital Gulfport – Intermodal Transportation Center & Parking Structure
  35. Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum – Next Stop: Enhancement!
  36. Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET) – Startup Gulf Coast
  37. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College – National AI Center for Excellence
  38. Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA – Aquatics Safety Center
  39. Mississippi State University Extension Service – Lower Pearl River Watershed Environmental Education Center
  40. MS Coast Coliseum Commission – Complex Expansion
  41. Ocean Springs Islands RV Resort, LLC – Pine Island Revitalization
  42. Pat Harrison Waterway District – Flint Creek Lakeside Restaurant
  43. Pearl River County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Speculative Building
  44. Port Pascagoula – West Harbor Warehouse
  45. Singing River Health System – Healthcare Academy Expansion Phase II
  46. Stone County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Land/Sewer Project
  47. Stone County School District – Middle School Career & Technical Education Implementation Phase III
  48. Superior Optical Labs, LLC – Facility Expansion for Government Contracts
  49. Mississippi Songwriters Festival / Alliance – Performing Arts Center & Museum
  50. The University of Southern Mississippi – Research & Teaching Vessel
  51. The University of Southern Mississippi Research Foundation – Gulf Blue Mission Acceleration Connector
  52. Visage Production Inc. – UAS Manufacturing Plant
  53. William Carey University – Tradition Campus Student Housing

Once the Board completes its review and determines which projects to recommend, they will send them to the Mississippi Development Authority ahead of the December 1 deadline for consideration in the 2026 legislative session.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
