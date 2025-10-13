Coast restoration projects under review ahead of 2026 legislative session

See the 53 remaining projects under consideration for funding through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board is meeting Tuesday in Gulfport to continue its work of narrowing down projects proposed to be funded in 2026 through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The fund is part of the BP Oil Spill settlement received by the state of Mississippi. Started in September 2018, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund has provided funding to businesses and organizations looking to bring increased economic activity to the Gulf Coast region.

Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, local governments, nongovernmental organizations, higher education institutions, community colleges, ports, airports, public-private partnerships, private for-profit entities, private nonprofit entities and local economic development entities.

Earlier this month, the Advisory Board reviewed all 87 submitted projects which totaled more than $383 million in requested GCRF funds this application period. The Board has narrowed the list to 53 for further consideration.

Tuesday, the Board will vote on the remaining projects under consideration to determine which will move forward to the presentation phase. Applicants will then be invited to present in five-minute sessions during an all-day meeting on November 3.

The 53 projects up for discussion by the Board are:

ATM Holdings, LLC – Legacy Park Town Center Bayside Luxury Garage Condominium, LLC – Bayside Garages Biloxi BEST Holdings – Tomaston Medical Park Phase 1A Development Bollinger Shipyards – Bulkhead Rehabilitation for Polar Security Cutter Program City of Diamondhead – Commercial District Transformation Phase IV City of Gautier – Town Commons Park Development Phase 3 City of Lucedale – Cowart Street Improvements City of Moss Point – Highway 63/Escatawpa Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion City of Moss Point – Downtown Infrastructure & Renewal Phase II City of Pascagoula – Lowery Island Restoration Project City of Pass Christian – East North Street Extension City of Picayune – Friendship Park Revitalization Project: Phase II City of Waveland – Coleman Avenue Revitalization & Flood Risk Reduction City of Wiggins – Hall Street Widening Copper Llama, LLC – Copper Llama Distillery George County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Water System Expansion George County Regional Health System – Infrastructure & Site Development George County Regional Health System – Health & Rehab Revitalization Gillum-Young, Robinson & Harris – Gulfport Gaslight District Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority – Rental Car Ready Return Canopy Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority – Runway 18-36 Extension Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission – Stennis Airport Site 1 Hangar Development Harrison County Board of Supervisors – Advanced Research & Development Trust Fund Harrison County Development Commission – I-10 & Canal Road Site Development Harrison County Development Commission – Coastal Revolving Loan Fund Harrison County School District – Career & Technical Workforce Development Expansion Harrison County Sheriff’s Office – Law Enforcement Training Academy Phase II INFINITY Science Center – All for STEAM & STEAM for All Initiative La Pointe-Krebs Foundation – Interpretive Center Lazy Palm Hotel/Food Hall – Hotel & Food Hall Project Long Beach Harbor – Complex Restoration Lynn Meadows Discovery Center – Blue Economy STEM Center Memorial Hospital Foundation – Multispecialty Center Memorial Hospital Gulfport – Intermodal Transportation Center & Parking Structure Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum – Next Stop: Enhancement! Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET) – Startup Gulf Coast Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College – National AI Center for Excellence Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA – Aquatics Safety Center Mississippi State University Extension Service – Lower Pearl River Watershed Environmental Education Center MS Coast Coliseum Commission – Complex Expansion Ocean Springs Islands RV Resort, LLC – Pine Island Revitalization Pat Harrison Waterway District – Flint Creek Lakeside Restaurant Pearl River County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Speculative Building Port Pascagoula – West Harbor Warehouse Singing River Health System – Healthcare Academy Expansion Phase II Stone County Board of Supervisors – Industrial Park Land/Sewer Project Stone County School District – Middle School Career & Technical Education Implementation Phase III Superior Optical Labs, LLC – Facility Expansion for Government Contracts Mississippi Songwriters Festival / Alliance – Performing Arts Center & Museum The University of Southern Mississippi – Research & Teaching Vessel The University of Southern Mississippi Research Foundation – Gulf Blue Mission Acceleration Connector Visage Production Inc. – UAS Manufacturing Plant William Carey University – Tradition Campus Student Housing

Once the Board completes its review and determines which projects to recommend, they will send them to the Mississippi Development Authority ahead of the December 1 deadline for consideration in the 2026 legislative session.