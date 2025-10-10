Support for Drax is support for Mississippi’s forests and economy

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).

Forestry means jobs, especially in our rural communities. Mississippi’s forest industry provides tens of thousands of jobs across the state, from forest management to harvesting to milling. Wood pellet production is a key part of this sector, producing a reliable renewable fuel source for power stations around the world, while also incentivizing smart forest management here at home.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Permit Board will hold an evidentiary hearing soon for a construction permit revision and Title V Operating Permit for wood pellet manufacturer Drax in Southwest Mississippi. While some out-of-state opponents continue to make unfounded claims in opposition, the Board should focus on the facts: Drax’s operations in Gloster provide jobs for Mississippians and support Mississippi’s forest sector and forest health.

The Mississippi Forestry Association joins almost 200 local and state officials, landowners, forestry workers, loggers, small business owners, and others across our state who have written letters in support of Drax’s permit.

Drax’s Amite Bioenergy facility employs more than 60 members of the local workforce, including from the counties of Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson, with median wages exceeding the average for the area. Drax serves as a major economic boost for southern Mississippi, contributing over $57 million annually to the GDP of Amite County and generating a $158 million yearly economic impact in our state.

Beyond jobs and investment, Drax and other users of residuals play acritically important role in the health of our forest products sector and, therefore, the health of the forest itself. By purchasing by-products and residual materials from harvesting and sawmilling operations, Drax provides a financial boost to family landowners and loggers, helps clear lands for replanting after harvest, and makes smart forest management more affordable.

The forest sector is facing challenges across the US South with mill closures, drought, the spread of pine beetle infestations, and movement of jobs offshore. We cannot let Mississippi fall victim to these trends. The presence of responsible forestry companies like Drax in our state supports our sector and protects us from these obstacles, retaining jobs and investment and keeping Mississippi’s forests healthy and productive for generations to come.

Drax has proven their commitment to Mississippi, making over $70 million in investments and upgrades to their Gloster wood pellet plant since 2019, donating more than $280,000 to community projects in the Gloster area through their Community Fund in 2024, supporting local non-profit organizations and community colleges, and establishing an ongoing working Community Advisory Panel to improve communication and understanding of local issues and concerns.

As one of the largest wood pellet manufacturers in the world, Drax has made major investments in states across the US South over the last decade. Let’s keep Mississippi on that list.

The positive impact of Drax’s operations on our forests, our manufacturing sector, and our economy are a win for our state. We encourage the Permit Board to keep Mississippi’s best interests in mind and approve Drax’s construction permit revision and Title V Operating Permit.