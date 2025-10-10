Mississippi’s Mike Hurst confirmed as general counsel of Republican National Committee

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee announced Mississippian Mike Hurst as its new general counsel. Hurst currently serves as the Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party and as one of three committee members from Mississippi at the RNC, together with Lesley Davis and former party chairman Arnie Hederman.

Hurst previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, after appointment by President Donald Trump during his first term in office.

The general counsel of the two major political parties serves as the top legal officer. In the role, Hurst will advise RNC Chairman Joe Gruters and other party officials on a wide range of topics from election law compliance to the management of outside litigation strategy and execution. In recent years, Republican officials have emphasized the importance of building a robust team of outside lawyers to monitor elections and proactively engage in what they characterize as election integrity and security.

Hurst is one of many Mississippians who has found himself in the good graces of the current administration. Former Governor Phil Bryant and current Governor Tate Reeves both maintain position relations with President Trump, and a number of Mississippians currently serve within the White House.

Hurst will continue his duties as chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party.