Mississippi’s Mike Hurst confirmed as general counsel of Republican National Committee

By: Russ Latino - October 10, 2025

Mike Hurst speaks to the Union County Republican Committee on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 (Photo from Hurst's Facebook)

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee announced Mississippian Mike Hurst as its new general counsel. Hurst currently serves as the Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party and as one of three committee members from Mississippi at the RNC, together with Lesley Davis and former party chairman Arnie Hederman.

Hurst previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, after appointment by President Donald Trump during his first term in office.

The general counsel of the two major political parties serves as the top legal officer. In the role, Hurst will advise RNC Chairman Joe Gruters and other party officials on a wide range of topics from election law compliance to the management of outside litigation strategy and execution. In recent years, Republican officials have emphasized the importance of building a robust team of outside lawyers to monitor elections and proactively engage in what they characterize as election integrity and security.

Hurst is one of many Mississippians who has found himself in the good graces of the current administration. Former Governor Phil Bryant and current Governor Tate Reeves both maintain position relations with President Trump, and a number of Mississippians currently serve within the White House.

Hurst will continue his duties as chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party.

author profile image

Russ Latino
Russ is a proud Mississippian and the founder of Magnolia Tribune Institute. His research and writing have been published across the country in newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, USA Today, The Hill, and The Washington Examiner, among other prominent publications. Russ has served as a national spokesman with outlets like Politico and Bloomberg. He has frequently been called on by both the media and decisionmakers to provide public policy analysis and testimony. In founding Magnolia Tribune Institute, he seeks to build on more than a decade of organizational leadership and communications experience to ensure Mississippians have access to news they can trust and opinion that makes them think deeply. Prior to beginning his non-profit career, Russ practiced business and constitutional law for a decade. Email Russ: russ@magnoliatribune.com .
