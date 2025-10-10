A mural movement and revolution: Inside the Meridian Museum Art Collective

The mission is to reflect, restore, and reimagine Meridian through murals that belong to the people.

A quiet revolution has unfolded in Meridian, Mississippi, not to break down walls but to paint them – one at a time.

The mural movement was born from the idea of a City of Meridian intern. Then, the City contacted art educator Cary Haycox, who holds a Master of Arts in teaching. Cary brought Meridian Community CollegeGraphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor Daniel Ethridge on board.

“The Collective formed in a straightforward way,” says founding artist Daniel Ethridge. “One member asked another to help with the project, and the David Ruffin mural was done.”

That public art tribute quietly stood alone—but not for long. Soon after, artist Leslie Carruth organized the Allie Cat Run, and conversations led to a second mural, “Have a Daffodil Day,” which bloomed next to Ruffin’s portrait.

From there, the Meridian Museum of Art Collective grew to create brilliant, bold canvases portraying history, hope, and human connections in their home city.

Their ethos: “One for all and all for one.”

Their mission: To reflect, restore, and reimagine Meridian through murals that belong to the people.

Thus began the revolution.

Painting With a Pulse and Purpose

The Collective includes Daniel Ethridge, Leslie Carruth, Kris Gianakos, Marsha Iverson, and Cary Haycox, all artists, educators, and civic partners working across government, commercial, educational, and military sectors.

“We’re artists in the creative economy,” explains the team, “but also educators who teach our process in schools and on community days. And we really care about our community and making positive things happen.”

Their murals appear on hospitals, downtown buildings, outer-lying walls and spaces, and schoolyards. They reflect their chosen subjects—Meridian icons like Jimmie Rodgers, the legacy of aviation and railroads, and significant figures like Jessie Brown, the first Black U.S. Navy fighter pilot. The mural honoring Brown at NAS Meridian, unveiled alongside his family, was one of the Collective’s most emotional projects.

“His story touched all our hearts,” they reflect. “We read the book about him (Devotion), watched the movie, and met his family. A fellow Mississippian who brought honor to himself and his country.”

Other murals honor historical figures at VFW Post 12124 and Key Field Air National Guard.

People, Participation, and Pageantry

Paint-by-number community days set the Collective apart, inviting neighbors from every walk of life to put their mark on their city.

“We’ll be out there painting, and if someone walks by, we hand them a brush,” says Marsha, who graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg with a degree in Clothing and Textiles and a minor in fine art and a master’s degree in science in education, special education, talent, and creativity. “We call it their wall. It gives them ownership.”

Toddlers dab with grandparents, alongside teens and youth groups, turning sidewalks into studios but more importantly, united communities.

“Everyone we’ve engaged has expressed joy and pride in being part of the project,” says Leslie, a former art teacher at Lamar School in Meridian. “It’s revitalization, and it starts with beauty.”

Perhaps no mural illustrates that better than the recent “Greetings from Meridian” mural, painted at the 18th Avenue overpass. Designed by Ana Iverson, it features aerial views of Meridian and Lauderdale County, welcoming visitors and locals alike. The project drew dozens to participate on-site, despite Mississippi’s summer heat. The assorted images celebrate Meridian’s history and culture and bring renewed vitality to the area.

“We strive for longevity with the selection of products we use,” says Leslie. We use only the best paints with UV and antibacterial protection and color-fast properties.”

“We haven’t had any vandalism of our murals,” Marsha adds. “We believe that giving every citizen a part in the process helps in that department.

Tourism and Transformation

The Collective’s work transforming bland, vacant walls shifted the city’s economic narrative.

“We’ve had people from out of town come just to see the murals,” notes Leslie. “Even while working on them.”

A mural trail brochure is in development. Plans are to connect the city’s growing collection into a cohesive public art experience and civic landmarks.

“Public art lifts the human spirit,” says Kris. “The 14 murals we did at East Mississippi State Hospital turned dull walls into active ones. It brought value to patients and staff alike.”

Clients, Concepts, and Collaboration

The Collective collaborates with clients to shape mural concepts, ensuring each reflects community values and avoids imagery “of low moral value.” They power wash, prime the surface, and lay out the work using classic grid techniques. Sometimes, they must use mortar to prime rough walls into a smooth, prepared canvas.

Some murals include technology, such as the Dolly Parton mural, “Wildflowers,“ where a QR code triggers animated butterflies fluttering across the screen.

“Dolly herself came and pulled the rope that unveiled it!” says Marsha, still marveling.

After meeting with the client, the Collective artist usually designs several drawings.

“We present the designs and let the customer decide on the final plan,” says Daniel. The Collective bounces color decisions back and forth and makes the final decisions before buying any paint.