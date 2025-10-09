State Fair big business for Mississippi, capital city

“When you bring half a million people or more to this area, everybody prospers.”

Nearly everyone loves the Mississippi State Fair, and that includes the City of Jackson and the vendors who hear “cha-ching” during the 12-day event.

It is estimated that the State Fair’s 500,000 attendees brought roughly a $33 million economic impact last year. This year, fair officials are expecting even more visitors and higher revenue.

The Mississippi Fair Association expects $1.5 million will be spent on transportation, another $1.5 million on lodging, $5 million on food and drink, and more than $1 million on recreational activities.

“When you bring half a million people or more to this area, everybody prospers,” said Hayes Patrick, deputy agriculture commissioner and acting Mississippi fairgrounds executive director.

One factor providing an extra spending boost is that area schools are out for fall break during the fair, said Patrick.

A recent Jackson State University study found the Mississippi State Fair is one of the largest economic events occurring in the capital city.

“It is an event that produces wide-ranging social, historical, recreational, cultural, and economic benefits across many different areas, not only in central Mississippi, but also across the state with citizens of all age ranges participating in its many activities,” the JSU report reads.

At the State Fair’s opening ceremony, Jackson Mayor John Horhn said the fair is an economic boon to the city’s finances, with fair attendees eating at local restaurants, staying at area hotels, and visiting Jackson’s other tourist attractions.

In the fair’s midway on Tuesday afternoon, vendors were heard shouting, advertising their goods. “Ice cold lemonade. Free refills,” shouted a drink vendor. Another vendor was enticing fairgoers with the chance to win stuffed animals if they could hit a target.

Vendors said sales at the State Fair are vital for their livelihoods.

Tuesday afternoon, many fairgoers were drinking a tall cup of $12 lemonade, eating a $6 roasted ear of corn, or enjoying a $15 Italian sausage with peppers and onions smothered in yellow mustard.At popular food vendors, lines were 10-20 people deep.

One of the most popular stops was the free biscuits being offered by Kroger and Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

At the J&D Blueberry Farm stand, co-owner Donald van de Werken said the Poplarville-based company depends on the fair for 15 percent of its annual sales.

“This event is very important to our business,” he said. “It not only counts for annual sales, but it puts us in front of new customers.”

Their farm, which specializes in blueberry products from teas to dog biscuits, is known across the state, thanks in large part to its exposure at the Mississippi State Fair, he said.

“The fair is the best place to have direct contact with the customers. They are not afraid to tell you what they think. We got some good product ideas from face-to-face contact with customers,” van de Werken said, adding that customer input can create additional products and revenue.

At the Mississippi Cattleman’s Association booth, scores of steaks were sizzling on the grill, and a long line of military and law enforcement personnel were waiting for a bite during the lunch hour.

The association, which represents 16,000 Mississippi beef producers, said the fair is not so much about business. Association Executive Vice President Andy Berry said the proceeds are earmarked for its youth programs, which provide scholarships to future farmers as well as other activities to attract young men and women interested in farming.

“We are supporting the members of the next generation,” he said, noting that the State Fair is one of the Association’s primary fundraisers.