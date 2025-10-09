Magnolia Mornings: October 9, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Columbus opts out of new panhandling law

(Photo from Shutterstock)

The City of Columbus has voted to opt out of the “Safe Solicitation Act.”

WCBI reports, “While this law may help crack down on panhandling or harassing others for money, Columbus Vice Mayor and Ward One Alderwoman Ethel Stewart said she had concerns.”

“In Columbus for solicitation, I see a lot of the farmers that farm really hard all year long with their vegetables just so they can get out and sell them to make money, pay their rents, and help their children buy school clothes,” Stewart said, per WCBI. “So, the people who work to make money that way, I would definitely not want to see that we ban them from doing that. It’s a difficult job, and it’s for families that are willing to get out and work honestly as opposed to doing something illegal, and I applaud them when I see them out in the community selling their work that they’ve worked very hard for.”

WCBI added, “Stewart says having to pay for a permit, which is good for one day, may stop vendors from selling their products.”

2. Hyde-Smith wants to close loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to claim Child Tax Credit

(Photo from Cindy Hyde-Smith on Facebook)

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said this week that she has introduced new legislation to build on her effort to ensure those in the nation illegally are not improperly collecting government-funded tax credits, a problem that costs American taxpayers billions of dollars annually.

The Senator said the Status Eligibility Confirmation and Updated Requirements for Earned (SECURE) Benefits Act (S.2974) would build on Hyde-Smith’s Safeguarding American Workers’ Benefits Act to close federal tax loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to claim the Child Tax Credit, which became law as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, saving taxpayers nearly $28 billion.

Hyde-Smith said S.2974 would save taxpayers $14.6 billion by closing loopholes across all major refundable tax credits intended for students, struggling working families, and retirees. Coupled with the $27.8 billion saved through the Saving American Workers’ Benefits Act, taxpayers would see a total savings of $42.4 billion if the SECURE Benefits Act were to be signed into law.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Comey pleads not guilty at arraignment

James Comey has become the first former FBI Director to be arraigned in a criminal case after leaving office.

On Wednesday, Comey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

“The judge overseeing the hearing set a trial date for Jan. 5. But Mr. Comey’s lead lawyer, Patrick J. Fitzgerald, said he intended to file motions to dismiss the case before then, including one accusing the government of vindictive and selective prosecution based on Mr. Trump’s public demand that Comey be prosecuted,” the New York Times reported.

NYT added, “Mr. Comey faces one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding in connection with his testimony before a Senate committee in September 2020. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, though many current and former prosecutors believe the case will be difficult to prove.”

2. Democrats demand higher subsidies that have fueled Obamacare growth

(From Wall Street Journal Article – October 8, 2025)

As the Wall Street Journal reports, at the heart of the fight that has shut the federal government are health-insurance subsidies.

“Democrats say they won’t budge on their demand that Republicans support the higher federal subsidies they first passed in 2021, which hold down costs for people with ACA plans,” WSJ reported. “Republican lawmakers have warned of unsustainable government spending.”

WSJ continued, “The stakes are high because in the 15 years since its passage, the ACA, often nicknamed Obamacare, has become ingrained in the American healthcare system. The marketplace insurance now covers more than 24 million people. The extra subsidies, which made the plans far cheaper for more Americans, have turbocharged ACA growth over the past few years.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss basketball comes back to Oxford Square

(From Ole Miss Athletics)

The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams are partnering with the City of Oxford to host the Square Jam powered by Ashley Furniture and Cannon Motors on Monday, October 20.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. from the historic Oxford Square.

A court will once again be set up on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to catch both teams in action with various competitions, including three-point contests, skills challenges and more.

Both teams will be available for autographs at the conclusion of the event. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting Square Jam and Ole Miss basketball student-athletes can request information by clicking here.

2. Miss. State men’s golf wins tournament

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

Mississippi State men’s golf won the Cullan Brown Collegiate this week.

This marks the seventh victory under head coach Dusty Smith and the program’s fifth win since the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs completed round one on Monday before round two was suspended because of darkness. The second round was completed Tuesday morning with the final round being canceled because of inclement weather.

State compiled a two-round total of 11-under 557, besting host Kentucky by one shot. The Bulldogs’ round-one score of 275 was the fourth-best first round in program history. MSU finished the event with a second round of 282.

Markets & Business

1. Gold hits record high

(Photo from US Mint on X)

FoxBusiness reports that gold prices “surpassed $4,000 for the first time on Tuesday as the record-breaking rally that has seen market prices for the precious metal surge over the last year continues to chug along.”

“An investor who bought a 1-ounce gold bar at Costco a year ago would have paid $2,621, and that investment would be worth $4,041 as of Wednesday. That amounts to a one-year gain of about 54%, or $1,420 in dollar terms,” FoxBusiness reported. “Gold futures closed at $4,004.40 per ounce on Tuesday.”

FoxBusiness noted, “Central banks around the world have also weighed increasing their gold reserves, providing further support to the asset.”

2. Verizon deal brings direct-to-service connection via space to cell users

CNBC reports that AST SpaceMobile on Wednesday “announced a deal with Verizon to provide cellular service from space beginning next year.”

“This deal aims to bring direct-to-service connection via space to cell phone users “when needed” on Verizon plans, according to AST. It marks an expansion of a partnership between the two companies announced last year,” CNBC reported.

“Through our definitive commercial agreement with Verizon, we are working to deliver space-based cellular broadband coverage from space across the continental United States,” Abel Avellan, founder and CEO of AST, said in a press release, per CNBC.