A sweet spot in Hattiesburg: Mulukakao makes chocolate and coffee with heart

Over the weekend, I stumbled upon a little treasure in the heart of Hattiesburg: Mulukakao. From the moment I stepped inside, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee and hand-crafted chocolate wrapped around me, and I realized quickly—this wasn’t just another café. It’s an experience—a cozy, colorful spot where every sip and bite tells a story. I found myself lingering, noticing little details, and savoring the chocolate as if time had slowed just a bit.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

Mulukakao, which beautifully translates to “the place of cacao,” was founded by Noel Montoya and Anjie Price. Noel, a fourth-generation coffee and cacao farmer from Nicaragua, knows the journey of every bean—from tree to cup. He can walk you through the process of growing, harvesting, fermenting, and roasting a single bean, and trust me, it’s fascinating. Anjie, a native of Moselle and a former Peace Corps volunteer, is the magician behind the chocolate, transforming cacao into bars, bonbons, and delicate creations that are almost too beautiful to eat (almost!). Together, they’ve built a place that connects Nicaraguan farmers to Mississippi, giving every product a purpose beyond taste.

The shop itself is delightfully eclectic. Shelves are lined with coffee mugs from Nicaragua, local honey, handmade soaps, and other Mississippi-made goodies. Every detail feels thoughtful, reflecting a real commitment to community and authenticity. And the chocolate—oh, the chocolate-it’s just divine. Smooth, rich, and full of character, it’s the kind that makes you pause and truly savor the moment, whether you’re picking up a gift, treating yourself, or grabbing ingredients for a baking adventure.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

During my visit, I chatted with Chelsa Slade, one of Mulukakao’s friendly baristas. She told me, “So much of our food today is processed. It’s just nice to know what’s going into your body.” That philosophy is at the heart of what Anjie and Noel do. Every cacao pod and coffee bean comes directly from smallholder farmers in Nicaragua. The products are ethically sourced and sustainably produced, with every step carefully designed to preserve the unique flavors of the ingredients.

Mulukakao opened its Hattiesburg location in November 2024, expanding from its original shop in Moselle. While they also offer wholesale and ship fresh goods from Nicaragua, this store brings something entirely new to the Pine Belt—a place to taste, explore, and connect. Anjie explained, “We wanted to bring some freshness and authenticity to Hattiesburg.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

As you wander through the shop, you notice the personal touches that make it feel like home. Warm, inviting colors on the walls, shelves brimming with vibrant chocolate creations, artisanal mugs, and gifts that feel thoughtfully chosen. You can feel the pride in every item. Mulukakao also champions local businesses, from Mississippi honey producers to soap makers, weaving a little network of community support into every visit.

Visiting Mulukakao is more than just a stop for coffee or sweets—it’s a connection. To culture, to farmers, and to the stories behind every product. Their values—environmental preservation, supporting livelihoods, and responsible sourcing—aren’t just slogans; they’re baked into every process and flavor. And that care shows in every chocolate bar and cup of coffee, each one a small celebration on its own.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

During my visit, I sampled a few chocolate creations and bought a box of bonbons to share with my family. They disappeared faster than I expected! Each bite felt indulgent, yet wholesome, a reminder that food can be both nourishing and delightful. Whether you’re picking up a gift, treating yourself, or experimenting in the kitchen, Mulukakao has something to make you smile!

For Hattiesburg, this shop is a little bit of magic. It’s a bridge to another part of the world, a celebration of craft and culture, and a place where thoughtful practices truly matter. If you’re craving something extraordinary—or just need a little pick-me-up—step into Mulukakao. Your taste buds, your heart, and maybe even a little piece of your soul, will thank you.