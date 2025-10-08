Magnolia Mornings: October 8, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Auditor White says state government agencies at risk of cybercrimes

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaking at the Neshoba County Fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

State Auditor Shad White says Mississippi government offices are at risk of cybercrimes due to not meeting cybersecurity assessment requirements.

A new report by analysts at the State Auditor’s Office, working in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services, found that nearly one third of state agencies have not met a legal requirement to conduct a comprehensive, third-party cybersecurity assessment. The Auditor said agencies must hire an outside firm to test their system for weaknesses. State agencies that fail to follow the cybersecurity program exposes critical government operations to unnecessary risk.

“Part of our role in my office according to state regulations is to report on whether agencies have followed the steps to protect themselves from hackers,” said Auditor White. “This report should be a loud warning bell to state officials.”

2. Horhn’s State of City postponed

(Photo from Jackson Medical Mall on Facebook)

The City of Jackson said Tuesday that it is postponing Mayor John Horhn’s scheduled first State of the City Address “due to several other significant activities and engagements currently taking place across the city.”

A new date for the State of the City Address will be announced soon, the city stated.

“The Mayor’s Office appreciates the community’s understanding and looks forward to sharing updates on the new schedule in the coming days,” the city’s statement read.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Former FBI Director to appear in federal court

As The Hill reports, “Former FBI Director James Comey will appear at a federal court in Alexandria, Va., this morning to face charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.”

“Comey has maintained his innocence and is expected to plead not guilty,” The Hill reported. “The charges stem from testimony he gave before Congress in 2020 about the FBI’s investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and alleged ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia that were ultimately unproven.”

The Hill continued, “The grand jury that approved the charges against Comey was divided, as 14 of the 23 jurors approved the two counts, just over the necessary 12-vote threshold. Jurors also rejected another count of making a false statement.”

2. AG Bondi spars with Senate Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Washington Examiner reports that Attorney General Pam Bondi “delivered a combative performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, repeatedly sparring with Democratic lawmakers over the Justice Department’s direction under President Donald Trump and the deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities amid the federal government shutdown.”

“In a tense exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the panel’s top Democrat, Bondi refused to say whether she consulted with the White House about troop movements. Durbin pressed her to explain reports that Texas National Guard troops were being transferred to Illinois,” the Examiner reported.

“Madam Attorney General, let me ask you this question. Were you consulted by the White House before they deployed National Guard troops to cities in the United States?” Durbin asked, as the Examiner reported, to which Bondi replied, “I am not going to discuss any internal conversations with the White House.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss heads to Georgia Southern for Thursday matchup

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) hits the road this week as they look for their first road win of the season in a Thursday matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt).

The game will be televised to a national audience on ESPN2.

USM is coming off of a bye week after a home win over Jacksonville State. Their only other road game this year was a loss to Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

2. Mud Monsters announce 2026 schedule

(From Mud Monsters)

The Mississippi Mud Monsters have released their full 2026 Frontier League schedule, which features 51 home games at Trustmark Park, two all-day doubleheaders, and the franchise’s first-ever trip outside the United States.

The Mud Monsters announced the schedule on Tuesday. The team will open the 2026 season at home on Thursday, May 7 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

The two home doubleheaders fall on Saturday, May 30 against the Tri-City ValleyCats, and the second on Saturday, July 4 against the Florence Y’alls. Both will be full-day experiences with back-to-back baseball, local food, and plenty of Mud Monsters mayhem filling the park from start to finish.

Then in August, the Mud Monsters will travel north for a series against the Ottawa Titans, marking the first time a Mississippi team has ever played professional baseball in Canada.

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage refinancing up with small rate reduction

The Wall Street Journal reports that a minor move in mortgage rates “triggered a strong reaction from borrowers.”

“The cost of a 30-year home loan fell 0.3 percentage point to 6.26% over the three weeks through Sept. 17, which was the lowest rate in 11 months. Refinancing activity jumped 80% over the period, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show, but fizzled once mortgage rates rose again,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Borrowers are moving faster to lock in even small reductions in their housing costs. The financial incentive to refinance was actually higher back in September 2024, when rates fell to 6.08%, but fewer people took action then. They may have been waiting for costs to drop further and wound up frustrated when mortgage rates climbed instead. It has taken almost a year to get another opportunity.”

2. Neel-Schaffer breaks ground on new Mississippi HQ

Artist rendering (Photo from Neel-Schaffer)

Neel-Schaffer broke ground Tuesday on its new headquarters in the City of Ridgeland, marking a commitment to the Jackson Metro area. The 30,000-square-foot Neel-Schaffer Building, located at the corner of Highland Colony Parkway and Steed Road, will bring together the company’s Jackson, Madison, and Ridgeland offices under one roof when it opens in February 2027.

The company said its new headquarters will feature wellness spaces for employees, outdoor areas designed to bring people together, and capacity for future expansion. By bringing staff together under one roof, Neel-Schaffer is creating conditions for greater collaboration across disciplines and more effective solutions for clients across the firm’s nine-state footprint.

“While our Jackson Metro team will work here every day, this is a headquarters for everyone at Neel-Schaffer,” said Robert Walker, PE, Chief Operating Officer.