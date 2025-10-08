Family of Curious George creators visit de Grummond Collection in Hattiesburg

The mischievous monkey captured the hearts of both children and adults for generations due to his unbounded curiosity and adventurous spirit.

Many remember the Curious George books from their childhood. Curious George was an inquisitive monkey who sprang from the imagination of the husband and wife team of Margret and Hans “H.A.” Rey. The mischievous monkey captured the hearts of both children and adults for generations due to his unbounded curiosity and adventurous spirit, becoming a symbol for exploration and wonder.

The Reys created Curious George in early 1940 while living in France. They fled France via bicycle in June 1940 when the German army approached Paris. Escaping to Orleans, they boarded a train for Spain. They traveled through Spain, Portugal, and Brazil for the next several months before settling in New York City in October.

It didn’t take long for the Reys to sign a contract with Boston-based publisher Houghton Mifflin for a series of four children’s books based on the Curious George character. The first book was published in 1941, and while well-received, the books didn’t become popular for another decade.

(Image of Curious George on a U.S. Postage stamp)

Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Lena de Grummond, Curious George and the papers of H.A. and Margret Rey have a permanent home in the de Grummond Collection at the University of Southern Mississippi.

When she came to Southern Miss in 1966 to teach children’s literature, de Grummond desired resources that extended beyond a textbook. She felt that students would better appreciate the creative process of authors and illustrators by examining their manuscripts and illustrations firsthand.

She sent handwritten letters to her favorite children’s literature creators to solicit materials related to the publication of their books, including manuscripts, illustrations, sketches, galleys, and correspondence with publishers.

In all, over 1400 authors and illustrators responded. The de Grummond Collection has expanded to more than 200,000 volumes of historical and contemporary books for children dating back to 1530.

(Photo: Margret and Hans “H.A.” Rey, the de Grummond Collection)

The Reys’ work, including Curious George and the papers of H.A. and Margret, came to Southern Miss through de Grummond’s determined efforts. Later this month, the Rey’s family will gather for a reunion with Curious George for the first time since the work has been in Hattiesburg. A series of events will be held October 23 to 28 to celebrate their first visit to the Rey Collection and de Grummond.

“I am honored to welcome the Reys’ extended family to Hattiesburg,” said Karlie Herndon, curator of the de Grummond. “This reunion was delayed due to COVID-19, so we are truly delighted to have a second chance to celebrate. With exhibitions, a film screening, and even a never-before-seen musical, the Reys’ legacy continues to enrich our community.”

To honor the timeless spirit of Curious George that has delighted children and adults through generations, de Grummond is organizing events in conjunction with Prospect Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg that will appeal to all ages.

Schedule of Events:

Prospect Gallery, Downtown Hattiesburg

Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Curious George: Original Works on Paper” Exhibit Opens – Rarely seen Rey materials, including original artwork, letters, and unpublished photographs from the Rey family

Saturday, October 25 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Final day to view “Curious George: Original Works on Paper”

Saturday, October 25 | 10:30 a.m.

Children’s programming featuring story time, yellow hat craft, and visits with Curious George

Southern Miss Campus

Monday, October 27 | 7:30 p.m.

First public performance of selections from Rey of Light, a musical about H.A. and Margret Rey’s life together, featuring the author, composer, and the Hub City Players – Joseph Paul Student Theater, Thad Cochran Center

October 24 – December 15

Rey exhibition in McCain Library and Archives, second floor

Tuesday, October 28 | 6:30 p.m.

Special viewing of Rey documentary, Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators – A Q&A will follow the film showing at Gonzales Auditorium, Liberal Arts Building

Wednesday, October 29 | 9 – 11 a.m.

Coffee and Cookies with the Curator – McCain Library and Archives, second floor