Averitt Express announces $9.6 million expansion in Richland

The company said Tuesday that its expansion in Mississippi includes the construction of a 150,000-square-foot logistics facility and the creation of 27 jobs.

Averitt Express is expanding its operations in Richland, investing $9.6 million and creating 27 jobs.

The company expects to fill the new jobs within the next five years.

The freight distribution and supply chain management provider currently has more than 140 warehouse and distribution facilities in the Southeast, including locations in Grenada and an existing service center for trucking operations in Richland.

The company said Tuesday that its expansion in Mississippi includes the construction of a 150,000-square-foot logistics facility, which will be located at its Richland site.

Averitt Express President and COO Barry Blakely said in a statement that the company’s growth is tied directly to the strength of the communities they serve.

“This expansion in Richland represents more than a new facility—it is a commitment to creating jobs, investing in Rankin County, expanding our infrastructure, and continuing to deliver the supply chain solutions our customers count on,” Blakely said. “We are proud to deepen our roots in Mississippi and look forward to building on the strong partnerships that make this growth possible.”

Governor Tate Reeves called the news yet another great economic development project for Mississippi.

“Our state has one of the best transportation networks in the country, so it’s not a surprise that more distribution and supply chain management companies want to invest here,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi is on the move, and Averitt Express is helping keep our record-breaking momentum going. By adding 27 new jobs and expanding its capabilities, the company is reinvesting in its success and contributing to Rankin County’s economic growth and Mississippi’s future.”

The Mississippi Development Authority said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while Rankin County and the city of Richland are also assisting with the project.

The company said the Averitt story began over 50 years ago with Thurman Averitt and Gary Sasser and a small trucking company hauling dry goods between Nashville and Livingston, Tennessee. Averitt has grown into one of the nation’s leading freight transportation providers, handling shipments moving around the globe with an international reach to more than 100 countries, including a distribution network that covers North America.