Record Mississippi tourism revives talk of standalone state department

Over 44 million visitors came to the Magnolia State last year, generating over $18 billion. Lawmakers are likely to take another go at standing up a new agency come January.

Mississippi welcomed a record 44.2 million visitors in 2024, and those visitors generated $18.1 billion for the Magnolia State’s economy.

That was the word Friday from Visit Mississippi Director Rochelle Hicks speaking at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Vicksburg.

The 2024 Tourism Economic Contribution Report conducted by Tourism Economics out of Oxford showed visitor spending increased by 3.2 percent last year, accounting for $11.9 billion.

Tourism’s total economic impact sustained 136,094 jobs, translating to 1-in-13 jobs in the state, while providing $4.6 billion in labor income for Mississippians, the report stated.

In addition, visitor activity generated $2.2 billion in government revenues in 2024, with state and local taxes topping $1.1 billion. These dollars provide for additional investment in the education, infrastructure and public services for Mississippians.

“Tourism is one of Mississippi’s greatest success stories. It continues to be one of Mississippi’s most powerful economic engines, showcasing our unmatched hospitality, culture, and natural beauty to the world,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement. “These remarkable numbers are more than statistics—they represent hardworking Mississippians whose livelihoods are strengthened by the travel and tourism industry. They reflect the charm of our communities, the vibrancy of our cultural heritage, and the growing recognition of Mississippi as a premier destination.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, who spoke in Vicksburg while attending the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, said he continues to believe Mississippi would benefit from a standalone Department of Tourism. He expects that to be addressed again in the coming legislative session that begins in January 2026.

As previously reported, lawmakers have for years debated creating a standalone Mississippi Department of Tourism, separating it out from the Mississippi Development Authority, the state’s economic development agency.

During the 2025 session, SB 2573 titled the “Mississippi Tourism Reorganization Act” was overwhelmingly passed in both the House and Senate. The bill would have placed personnel related to tourism, including those at the state’s welcome centers and Visit Mississippi, under the new state agency.

However, Governor Reeves vetoed the measure in April as the bill was presented to him without the accompanying appropriations bills for either MDA or the newly created Mississippi Department of Tourism when lawmakers failed to adopt a state budget during the regular session.

The Governor said at the time that while he is “strongly opposed to enlarging the size of government by creating a new state agency and have tirelessly fought to shrink the size of government and not take one cent more from taxpayers than is absolutely necessary to fund the essential functions of government, if sufficient appropriations are provided to both MDA and the Mississippi Department of Tourism, I would allow this bill to become law.”