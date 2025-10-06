Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Record Mississippi tourism revives talk...

Record Mississippi tourism revives talk of standalone state department

By: Frank Corder - October 6, 2025

  • Over 44 million visitors came to the Magnolia State last year, generating over $18 billion. Lawmakers are likely to take another go at standing up a new agency come January.

Mississippi welcomed a record 44.2 million visitors in 2024, and those visitors generated $18.1 billion for the Magnolia State’s economy.

That was the word Friday from Visit Mississippi Director Rochelle Hicks speaking at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Vicksburg.

The 2024 Tourism Economic Contribution Report conducted by Tourism Economics out of Oxford showed visitor spending increased by 3.2 percent last year, accounting for $11.9 billion.

Tourism’s total economic impact sustained 136,094 jobs, translating to 1-in-13 jobs in the state, while providing $4.6 billion in labor income for Mississippians, the report stated.

In addition, visitor activity generated $2.2 billion in government revenues in 2024, with state and local taxes topping $1.1 billion. These dollars provide for additional investment in the education, infrastructure and public services for Mississippians.

“Tourism is one of Mississippi’s greatest success stories. It continues to be one of Mississippi’s most powerful economic engines, showcasing our unmatched hospitality, culture, and natural beauty to the world,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement. “These remarkable numbers are more than statistics—they represent hardworking Mississippians whose livelihoods are strengthened by the travel and tourism industry. They reflect the charm of our communities, the vibrancy of our cultural heritage, and the growing recognition of Mississippi as a premier destination.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, who spoke in Vicksburg while attending the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, said he continues to believe Mississippi would benefit from a standalone Department of Tourism. He expects that to be addressed again in the coming legislative session that begins in January 2026.

As previously reported, lawmakers have for years debated creating a standalone Mississippi Department of Tourism, separating it out from the Mississippi Development Authority, the state’s economic development agency.

During the 2025 session, SB 2573 titled the “Mississippi Tourism Reorganization Act” was overwhelmingly passed in both the House and Senate. The bill would have placed personnel related to tourism, including those at the state’s welcome centers and Visit Mississippi, under the new state agency.

However, Governor Reeves vetoed the measure in April as the bill was presented to him without the accompanying appropriations bills for either MDA or the newly created Mississippi Department of Tourism when lawmakers failed to adopt a state budget during the regular session.

The Governor said at the time that while he is “strongly opposed to enlarging the size of government by creating a new state agency and have tirelessly fought to shrink the size of government and not take one cent more from taxpayers than is absolutely necessary to fund the essential functions of government, if sufficient appropriations are provided to both MDA and the Mississippi Department of Tourism, I would allow this bill to become law.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 3, 2025

Ole Miss professor joins growing Democrat field in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 2, 2025

DNC investing in MS Democratic Party ahead of November special elections, 2026 midterms
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 2, 2025

Mississippi revenues exceed estimates by $24.3 million in first quarter of fiscal year
Previous Story
News  |  Didi Tang, Associated Press ,  Josh Funk, Associated Press  • 
October 6, 2025

Trump plans aid package for US soybean farmers while seeking trade deal with China
Next Story
DC  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
October 6, 2025

MSDH contract workers not on the job as federal shutdown continues