MSDH contract workers not on the job as federal shutdown continues

The Mississippi State Department of Health has alerted staff of possible furloughs but as of Monday, state employees remain on the job.

As the shutdown of the federal government continues, staff at the Mississippi State Department of Health have been alerted to the potential for furloughs while contract workers have already felt the impact.

According to a memo sent by State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney to staff dated October 1, the lack of federal funding could result in some staff at MSDH being furloughed temporarily.

While the memo states all critical services will continue “for as long as possible,” including public health protection programs and the Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition program, also known as WIC, that operate from federal funds may see reimbursement and other funding delays.

Programs and positions that could be affected are currently being reviewed, but no action has been taken that affect state employees at this time.

“At this time, we have not furloughed any MSDH staff,” a spokesperson for MSDH told Magnolia Tribune in an emailed statement on Monday.

However, contract workers paid through federal grants are currently not working.

“Contract workers paid under federal grants finished out their pay period last week and are not currently working during the shutdown,” the spokesperson noted.

Exact figures on how many contract workers were affected were not available, the spokesperson said. Yet, essential services remain safe from disruption as of Monday.

“We understand that this uncertainty is difficult,” Edney said in the memo to staff. “This is not the first time a federal shutdown has affected our agency, and we are committed to managing the situation with as little disruption as possible. MSDH leadership is working diligently to protect both our staff and the important work we do.”

Republican and Democrat congressional leaders remained at a standstill on Monday as the shutdown concludes its first full week, with no budging from either side at this juncture.