Things to do in the Magnolia State this October 2025

It’s fall, y’all!

After a hellish summer with thermometer-busting temperatures, who isn’t ready for cooler weather?

October is Mississippi’s unofficial festival season, and this month is chock full of fun events celebrating everything from chili and crafts to mules and music. It’s a great month to find unique handmade gifts for Christmas.

Be sure to soak in all things fall, including pumpkins, cider, and delicious fall weather. Let sweater weather begin!

Mules and Blues Fest – October 4 – 8am to 8pm – Marks

This annual event has it all – music, food, a fun run, and a health fair. Enjoy a day of blues, Gospel, soul, and country music.

The Sickle Cell Awareness Health Fair offers free health screenings, food, medical resources, massages, personal trainers, and live Zumba classes. See the full schedule here.

Cruisin’ the Coast – October 5-12 – MS Gulf Coast

America’s largest block party – Cruisin’ the Coast – is back for its 29th year along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The event features events in most all of the coastal cities with activities like Cruise-ins, Headline Bands & Oldies Entertainment, a Swap Meet, the CTC/Vicari Auto Auction and much more!

Cruisin’ the Coast is the biggest special event in the state of Mississippi, and one you don’t want to miss. See the schedule of events here to learn more about attending and being a part of this huge annual block party that draws in visitors from all around.

Ham Jam Arts Festival – October 11 – Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s Ham Jam Arts Festival takes place in October every year.

Its purpose is to promote downtown Philadelphia.

There’s a Ham Jam beauty pageant, as well as arts and crafts vendors, good food, and local entertainment for a fun-filled weekend you don’t want to miss!

Mississippi Delta Tennessee Williams Festival – October 16-18 – Clarksdale

Artists and writers from around the country descend on Clarksdale to celebrate the life and work of Tennessee Williams and the people and places that inspired him.

This event is free to the public, and will feature a presentation of William’s play, Orpheus Rising.

Old Tyme Fall Festival at Landrum’s Homestead Village – October 18 – Laurel

A day of Southern tradition and family fun across 30 acres of history.

Enjoy old-time demonstrations, wagon and pony rides, and broom making, plus a scavenger hunt, cake walk, wood carving, and blacksmith. Beautiful fall photo spots for fall photos. Splurge on homemade ice cream, corn dogs, and more!

Don’t forget to check out the gift shop stocked with unique gifts and treasures at Landrum’s Homestead Village.

Tupelo Chili Festival – October 24 – 4pm to 8pm – Tupelo

Spice up your fall at the Tupelo Chili Festival — the ultimate kickoff to the season and a signature event of the “Fall into Tupelo” weekend!

Held at Fairpark, this annual festival features a fiery chili competition and plenty of fall fun, including live music. Be sure to get your tasting tickets. Beer will be served, and food trucks for those who want something besides chili.